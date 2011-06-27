Used 2018 Audi TT RS Consumer Reviews
Warp factor 10, Mr. Sulu!
More than a year ago I began to see articles in the automotive press about a new version of the TT RS. I continued to follow reports about that car, and, when it began to appear in this country, I started to look for one. It took about five weeks to find one, but yesterday, 3-13-18, I took delivery of TT RS VIN WUACSAFVXJ1902122. I bought from Cary Audi in NC, and received excellent service from them, especially from the salesman, Jonathan Christie. I am very pleased with my new car. I had been driving a 2017 Porsche Cayman S, and I think that the RS is superior in nearly every respect. My only reservation is the exterior styling. My car is white, and it looks somewhat like an angry refrigerator. However, one spends most of one’s time inside the car, not outside looking at it. There is no better interior than that of an Audi, both from ergonomic and styling points of view. The car that turned me against my Cayman was the 2018 S3 that I bought last November. I eventually found that I preferred driving that car to driving my Porsche, for a variety of reasons. This is a superb car, one of the best I have owned. It is remarkable in every respect. Driving it is addictive. <br>
TTRS Vs. ?
Had a 2005 TT roadster. Loved it, one of the best cars I have owned I put 156,000 miles on it. This car is better in every regard except it isn’t a roadster and a manual transmission isn’t available. The electric steering isn’t as good as the hydraulic assisted old style but we are stuck with that now and this one isn’t all that bad. The car handles really good for a front biased all wheel drive car. My car has all the options except performance plus which I wouldn’t want. I paid for a lot of horse power I rarely use. The TTS would have been a good choice too. A previous reviewer wrote you should get a Porsche as the Audi costs as much. An equivalent Porsche with about the same options would cost 15K - 20K more. I have driven one and really liked it even with the four cylinder engine but I like the Audi too and I feel it is better for every day driving. At least with the Porsche one can order a convertible and a manual transmission. I like the all wheel drive and the almost unique five cylinder engine. They could both be quieter on the highway for touring. But the Porsche is a bit louder. I think the tire noise is at fault. I couldn’t find any 20 inch all season tires for winter so I bought a nineteen inch tire and wheel package because the summer tires which come with the car aren’t suppose to be used below 45 deg. F. I have about 18,000 miles on the car now and haven’t had any problems.
Fits like a glove
Awesome car. Super fun to drive fast yet well behaved for everyday use.
