Vehicle overview

There are some rather notable European cars that, for various reasons, are not available in the United States. The 2012 Audi TT RS was one such car until an online petition garnered more than 11,000 signatures to plead with the German automaker to import this ultimate-performance TT. This outpouring of enthusiasm convinced Audi to finally bring over the TT RS, but only in limited quantities: about 1,000 examples over a two-year span.

Those lucky enough to acquire the new Audi TT RS will be treated to the most powerful TT model to date. With a turbocharged five-cylinder under the hood, the RS produces a stout 360 horsepower, which is a significant increase in output compared to the standard TT's 211 hp and the sportier TTS's 265 hp. It's even got a 25-hp advantage over the Euro-spec TT RS (though they'll likely get the same engine software upgrade as an option).

Besides more power under the hood, the all-wheel-drive TT RS also receives several upgrades in the handling department. A lower ride height, a large rear spoiler, standard adaptive dampers and sticky tires all ensure miles of back roads entertainment.

But this sort of performance doesn't come cheap. With a starting price just shy of the $60,000 mark, the TT RS costs over $18,000 more than the base TT coupe. That's more than you'd spend on a BMW 1 Series M or a Lotus Elise. At this point you'd also be within reach of the Porsche Cayman R. Among all of these choices, we expect the 2012 Audi TT RS to compare favorably as a well-rounded performer. And really, there isn't a loser among this performance-focused bunch.