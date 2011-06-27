Vehicle overview

Audi finally decided to import its TT RS model to North America last year after much clamoring and support from Audi enthusiasts. The RS is the alpha male of TTs, maintaining a top position in the TT lineup in terms of desirability, performance and price. Because availability is limited, you won't see many on the road, and it'll be difficult to distinguish it from lesser TTs unless you know how to spot one.

To do that, you'll need to look for the unique 19-inch wheels, more aggressive-looking front fascia, side sills, large rear wing and rear diffuser. Mainly, the RS improves upon the regular TT's all-around performance with an extra 149 horsepower thanks to a unique 360-hp turbocharged five-cylinder engine. That's also 95 hp more than the already upgraded TTS (265 hp). Besides more power under the hood, the RS also receives a lower ride height, firmer suspension tuning and standard adaptive suspension dampers.

But this sort of performance doesn't come cheap. With an as-new starting price just shy of the $60,000 mark, the TT RS costs roughly $18,000 more than the base TT coupe and nearly $11,000 over a TTS. While the TTS is slower than a TT RS in a straight line, it can effectively match the RS's pace around corners.

The larger worry, however, is that there's just a lot of great stuff you can get for this price. A Porsche Cayman S comes to mind thanks to its more enjoyable handling, while the Mercedes-Benz SLK55 AMG packs an impressive V8 punch. For superior long-distance touring ability and a roomier rear seat, the BMW M3 coupe makes a whole lot more sense.

Then again, none of these cars offer all-wheel drive or the rarity of the TT RS. We suspect the latter by itself is more than enough to keep Audi enthusiasts happy and to guarantee a sold-out run.