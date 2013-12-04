Used 2013 Audi TT RS for Sale Near Me
- 34,373 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$39,291
- 63,154 miles
$33,673
- 47,821 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$34,000
- 4,836 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$60,998
- 17,660 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$54,000$2,242 Below Market
- 18,383 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$55,500$430 Below Market
- 6,382 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$64,750
- 27,272 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$54,499
- 1,428 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$67,980
Consumer Reviews for the Audi TT RS
williamf3,04/12/2013
I pulled the trigger a few weeks ago and purchased a new blue 2013 TTRS (only 1000 built in 2012/13). Having owned a G35 and BMW 335i, the TTRS is by far the best "sports" car of the three. They are not even close to the same class. Every performance characteristic is better with the TTRS. A closer comparison would be a 911, but there is a bit more luxury feel to the TTRS. The 911 handles a bit better, but you give up ride comfort. Don't get me wrong though, the handling is world class. Corvettes come even close to the handling. For all you guys who think you cannot fit a car seat in the back, you are wrong! My 7 year old and 3 year old ride in the back when I take them to school.
