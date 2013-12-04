Used 2013 Audi TT RS for Sale Near Me

9 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
TT RS Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 9 out of 9 listings
  • 2013 Audi TT RS quattro in Black
    used

    2013 Audi TT RS quattro

    34,373 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $39,291

    Details
  • 2013 Audi TT RS quattro in Dark Blue
    used

    2013 Audi TT RS quattro

    63,154 miles

    $33,673

    Details
  • 2012 Audi TT RS quattro in Black
    used

    2012 Audi TT RS quattro

    47,821 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $34,000

    Details
  • 2018 Audi TT RS quattro in Black
    used

    2018 Audi TT RS quattro

    4,836 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $60,998

    Details
  • 2018 Audi TT RS quattro in White
    used

    2018 Audi TT RS quattro

    17,660 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $54,000

    $2,242 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Audi TT RS quattro in White
    used

    2018 Audi TT RS quattro

    18,383 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $55,500

    $430 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Audi TT RS quattro in Red
    used

    2018 Audi TT RS quattro

    6,382 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $64,750

    Details
  • 2018 Audi TT RS quattro in Black
    used

    2018 Audi TT RS quattro

    27,272 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $54,499

    Details
  • 2019 Audi TT RS quattro in Light Blue
    used

    2019 Audi TT RS quattro

    1,428 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $67,980

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Audi TT RS searches:

Showing 1 - 9 out of 9 listings
  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi TT RS
  4. Used 2013 Audi TT RS

Consumer Reviews for the Audi TT RS

Read recent reviews for the Audi TT RS
Overall Consumer Rating
53 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 3 reviews
  • 5
    (100%)
1 in a 1000
williamf3,04/12/2013
I pulled the trigger a few weeks ago and purchased a new blue 2013 TTRS (only 1000 built in 2012/13). Having owned a G35 and BMW 335i, the TTRS is by far the best "sports" car of the three. They are not even close to the same class. Every performance characteristic is better with the TTRS. A closer comparison would be a 911, but there is a bit more luxury feel to the TTRS. The 911 handles a bit better, but you give up ride comfort. Don't get me wrong though, the handling is world class. Corvettes come even close to the handling. For all you guys who think you cannot fit a car seat in the back, you are wrong! My 7 year old and 3 year old ride in the back when I take them to school.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Audi
TT RS
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Audi TT RS info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings