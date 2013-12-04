Used 2013 Audi TT RS for Sale Near Me

Jaguar Larchmont New Rochelle - New Rochelle / New York

Tech Pkg Sport Exhaust Leather Seats Navigation System Sepang Blue Pearl Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This outstanding example of a 2013 Audi TT RS is offered by AutoNation Honda Lewisville. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. You deserve a vehicle designed for higher expectations. This Audi TT RS delivers with a luxurious, well-appointed interior and world-class engineering. When driving an all wheel drive vehicle, such as this Audi TT RS , superior acceleration, traction, and control come standard. The TT RS has been lightly driven and there is little to no wear and tear on this vehicle. The care taken on this gently used vehicle is reflective of the 63,154mi put on this Audi. Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that Audi TT RS is in a league of its own More information about the 2013 Audi TT RS: Underneath its iconic easily recognizable exterior, the TT is based on Audi's sturdy passenger car platform with quattro all-wheel-drive, making it a superb all-weather handler, yet it maintains good all around performance, with the turbocharged 2.0L engine pushing it to 60 mph in just 5.7 seconds--faster than both the Mercedes-Benz SLK 300 and the BMW Z4. The upgraded TT RS has a 360 horsepower 5-cylinder engine that offers intense performance in the same compact package. The new model's base price of under $60,000 makes it a great performance value. This model sets itself apart with new high-performance model, Iconic styling, and quattro all-wheel-drive All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 Audi TT RS quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: TRUB3AFK2D1900113

Stock: D1900113

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-27-2020