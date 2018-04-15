Used 2018 Audi TT RS for Sale Near Me
- 4,836 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$60,998
- 17,660 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$54,000$2,242 Below Market
- 18,383 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$55,500$430 Below Market
- 6,382 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$64,750
- 27,272 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$54,499
- 1,428 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$67,980
- 34,373 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$39,291
- 63,154 miles
$33,673
- 47,821 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$34,000
Consumer Reviews for the Audi TT RS
Read recent reviews for the Audi TT RS
Write a reviewSee all 3 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.73 Reviews
Report abuse
smerdyakov,04/15/2018
quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 7AM)
More than a year ago I began to see articles in the automotive press about a new version of the TT RS. I continued to follow reports about that car, and, when it began to appear in this country, I started to look for one. It took about five weeks to find one, but yesterday, 3-13-18, I took delivery of TT RS VIN WUACSAFVXJ1902122. I bought from Cary Audi in NC, and received excellent service from them, especially from the salesman, Jonathan Christie. I am very pleased with my new car. I had been driving a 2017 Porsche Cayman S, and I think that the RS is superior in nearly every respect. My only reservation is the exterior styling. My car is white, and it looks somewhat like an angry refrigerator. However, one spends most of one’s time inside the car, not outside looking at it. There is no better interior than that of an Audi, both from ergonomic and styling points of view. The car that turned me against my Cayman was the 2018 S3 that I bought last November. I eventually found that I preferred driving that car to driving my Porsche, for a variety of reasons. This is a superb car, one of the best I have owned. It is remarkable in every respect. Driving it is addictive. <br>
