Used 2018 Audi TT RS for Sale Near Me

9 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
TT RS Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 9 out of 9 listings
  • 2018 Audi TT RS quattro in Black
    used

    2018 Audi TT RS quattro

    4,836 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $60,998

    Details
  • 2018 Audi TT RS quattro in White
    used

    2018 Audi TT RS quattro

    17,660 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $54,000

    $2,242 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Audi TT RS quattro in White
    used

    2018 Audi TT RS quattro

    18,383 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $55,500

    $430 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Audi TT RS quattro in Red
    used

    2018 Audi TT RS quattro

    6,382 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $64,750

    Details
  • 2018 Audi TT RS quattro in Black
    used

    2018 Audi TT RS quattro

    27,272 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $54,499

    Details
  • 2019 Audi TT RS quattro in Light Blue
    used

    2019 Audi TT RS quattro

    1,428 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $67,980

    Details
  • 2013 Audi TT RS quattro in Black
    used

    2013 Audi TT RS quattro

    34,373 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $39,291

    Details
  • 2013 Audi TT RS quattro in Dark Blue
    used

    2013 Audi TT RS quattro

    63,154 miles

    $33,673

    Details
  • 2012 Audi TT RS quattro in Black
    used

    2012 Audi TT RS quattro

    47,821 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $34,000

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Audi TT RS searches:

Showing 1 - 9 out of 9 listings
  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi TT RS
  4. Used 2018 Audi TT RS

Consumer Reviews for the Audi TT RS

Read recent reviews for the Audi TT RS
Overall Consumer Rating
4.73 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 3 reviews
  • 5
    (67%)
  • 4
    (33%)
Warp factor 10, Mr. Sulu!
smerdyakov,04/15/2018
quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 7AM)
More than a year ago I began to see articles in the automotive press about a new version of the TT RS. I continued to follow reports about that car, and, when it began to appear in this country, I started to look for one. It took about five weeks to find one, but yesterday, 3-13-18, I took delivery of TT RS VIN WUACSAFVXJ1902122. I bought from Cary Audi in NC, and received excellent service from them, especially from the salesman, Jonathan Christie. I am very pleased with my new car. I had been driving a 2017 Porsche Cayman S, and I think that the RS is superior in nearly every respect. My only reservation is the exterior styling. My car is white, and it looks somewhat like an angry refrigerator. However, one spends most of one’s time inside the car, not outside looking at it. There is no better interior than that of an Audi, both from ergonomic and styling points of view. The car that turned me against my Cayman was the 2018 S3 that I bought last November. I eventually found that I preferred driving that car to driving my Porsche, for a variety of reasons. This is a superb car, one of the best I have owned. It is remarkable in every respect. Driving it is addictive. <br>
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Audi
TT RS
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Audi TT RS info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings