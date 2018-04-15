Used 2018 Audi TT RS for Sale Near Me

Byers Volkswagen - Columbus / Ohio

1-OWNER CARFAX VERIFIED! *DESIRED FEATURES:* AWD, Rear Camera, Leather, Navigation, Htd Seats, SiriusXM, Bluetooth, Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights. This all wheel drive 2018 Audi TT RS 2.5 TFSI is one of those used cars Columbus, OH shoppers seek out for its Daytona Gray Pearl Effect exterior with a Black W/red Contrast Interior. With 27,272 miles this 2018 TT RS with a 5cyl, 2.5l, 400.0hp engine. *TECHNOLOGY FEATURES:* Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Homelink System, Keyless Entry, Premium B&O Audio System, Keyless Start, Steering Wheel Controls, Auxiliary Audio Input, Anti Theft System, Electronic Messaging Assistance, MP3 Compatible Radio, HD Radio, Garage Door Opener, AM/FM Stereo, Single-Disc CD Player, USB Port(s). *MECHANICAL FEATURES:* This Audi TT RS comes factory equipped with an impressive 5cyl, 2.5l, 400.0hp engine, an transmission w/driver selectable mode, sequential transmission. Other installed mechanical features include Push Button Start, Heated Mirrors, Turbocharged Engine, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Traction Control, Power Locks, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Disc Brakes, Auto Transmission with Manual Mode, Gasoline Engine, Power Passenger Seat, Cruise Control, Intermittent Wipers, Power Steering, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Trip Computer. *INTERIOR OPTIONS:* Heated Passenger Seat, Automatic Climate Control, Power Drivers Seat, Cargo Shade, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Adjustable Lumbar Seat(s), Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Air Conditioning, Bucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Bench Seat, Vanity Mirrors, Tilt Steering Wheel, Rear Window Defroster *EXTERIOR OPTIONS:* Power Folding Mirrors, Auto Headlamp, Spoiler / Ground Effects *SAFETY OPTIONS:* Electronic Stability Control, Rain Sensing Windshield Wipers, Rear Parking Aid, Back-Up Sensors, Side Mirror Turn Signals, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights, Brake Assist, Knee AirBag, Auto Leveling Headlights, Anti-Lock Brakes, Drivers Air Bag, Auto Dimming R/V Mirror, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Side Air Bags, Passenger Air Bag.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Audi TT RS quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 5 -cylinders

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 29 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WUACSAFV2J1900915

Stock: I29276

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-06-2020