Used 2018 Audi TT RS quattro Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$64,900
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 5
|Combined MPG
|22
|Total Seating
|4
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$64,900
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Center limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$64,900
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|19/29 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|Combined MPG
|22
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$64,900
|Torque
|354 lb-ft @ 1700 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.5 l
|Horsepower
|400 hp @ 7000 rpm
|Valves
|20
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 5
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$64,900
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|driver only with head protection chamber side-mounted airbags
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$64,900
|Dynamic Plus Package
|yes
|Technology Package
|yes
|Black Optic Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$64,900
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|memory card slot
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|9 total speakers
|yes
|155 watts stereo output
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$64,900
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|suede and leather steering wheel
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$64,900
|hands-free entry
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$64,900
|Audi Cargo Box
|yes
|Audi First Aid Kit
|yes
|Design Selection Interior
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$64,900
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$64,900
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|premium leather
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|sport front seats
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$64,900
|Rear Lip Spoiler
|yes
|Delete Front License Plate Holder
|yes
|Red Brake Calipers
|yes
|Paint Protection
|Partial hood and fenders
|20" 7-Spoke Design, Galvano Silver Forged Wheels
|yes
|RS Sport Exhaust w/Black Finishers
|yes
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$64,900
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$64,900
|19 in. wheels
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|245/35R19 tires
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$64,900
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$64,900
|Free Maintenance
|1 yr./ 5000 mi.
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Rust
|12 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
