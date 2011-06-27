  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi TT RS
  4. Used 2018 Audi TT RS
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2018 Audi TT RS quattro Features & Specs

More about the 2018 TT RS
Overview
Starting MSRP
$64,900
See TT RS Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 5
Combined MPG22
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$64,900
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$64,900
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$64,900
Torque354 lb-ft @ 1700 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower400 hp @ 7000 rpm
Valves20
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 5
Safety
Starting MSRP
$64,900
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
driver only with head protection chamber side-mounted airbagsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$64,900
Dynamic Plus Packageyes
Technology Packageyes
Black Optic Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$64,900
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
9 total speakersyes
155 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$64,900
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
suede and leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$64,900
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$64,900
Audi Cargo Boxyes
Audi First Aid Kityes
Design Selection Interioryes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$64,900
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$64,900
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$64,900
Rear Lip Spoileryes
Delete Front License Plate Holderyes
Red Brake Calipersyes
Paint ProtectionPartial hood and fenders
20" 7-Spoke Design, Galvano Silver Forged Wheelsyes
RS Sport Exhaust w/Black Finishersyes
Colors
Starting MSRP
$64,900
Exterior Colors
  • Catalunya Red Metallic
  • Nardo Gray
  • Glacier White Metallic
  • Daytona Gray Pearl Effect
  • Vegas Yellow
  • Mythos Black Metallic
  • Ara Blue Crystal Effect
Interior Colors
  • Black w/Gray Contrast Diamond Stitching, premium leather
  • Black w/Red Contrast Diamond Stitching, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$64,900
19 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
245/35R19 tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$64,900
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$64,900
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 5000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
See TT RS Inventory

Related Used 2018 Audi TT RS quattro info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles