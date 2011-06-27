Used 2014 Audi S4 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
S4 Sedan
Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$52,337*
Total Cash Price
$24,751
Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 6M)
True Cost to Own
$53,384*
Total Cash Price
$25,246
Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 6M)
True Cost to Own
$71,702*
Total Cash Price
$33,909
Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$73,795*
Total Cash Price
$34,899
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 S4 Sedan Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,122
|$1,156
|$1,190
|$1,226
|$1,263
|$5,957
|Maintenance
|$748
|$725
|$1,877
|$669
|$2,080
|$6,099
|Repairs
|$1,712
|$1,830
|$1,971
|$2,121
|$2,282
|$9,916
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,334
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,498
|Financing
|$1,331
|$1,071
|$792
|$496
|$179
|$3,869
|Depreciation
|$5,372
|$2,694
|$2,370
|$2,100
|$1,886
|$14,422
|Fuel
|$1,992
|$2,052
|$2,113
|$2,177
|$2,242
|$10,576
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,611
|$9,569
|$10,354
|$8,830
|$9,973
|$52,337
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 S4 Sedan Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,144
|$1,179
|$1,214
|$1,251
|$1,288
|$6,076
|Maintenance
|$763
|$740
|$1,915
|$682
|$2,122
|$6,221
|Repairs
|$1,746
|$1,867
|$2,010
|$2,163
|$2,328
|$10,114
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,361
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,528
|Financing
|$1,358
|$1,092
|$808
|$506
|$183
|$3,946
|Depreciation
|$5,479
|$2,748
|$2,417
|$2,142
|$1,924
|$14,710
|Fuel
|$2,032
|$2,093
|$2,155
|$2,221
|$2,287
|$10,788
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,883
|$9,760
|$10,561
|$9,007
|$10,172
|$53,384
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 S4 Sedan Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,537
|$1,584
|$1,630
|$1,680
|$1,730
|$8,161
|Maintenance
|$1,025
|$993
|$2,571
|$917
|$2,850
|$8,356
|Repairs
|$2,345
|$2,507
|$2,700
|$2,906
|$3,126
|$13,585
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,828
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$2,052
|Financing
|$1,823
|$1,467
|$1,085
|$680
|$245
|$5,301
|Depreciation
|$7,360
|$3,691
|$3,247
|$2,877
|$2,584
|$19,758
|Fuel
|$2,729
|$2,811
|$2,895
|$2,982
|$3,072
|$14,489
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,647
|$13,110
|$14,185
|$12,097
|$13,663
|$71,702
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 S4 Sedan Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,582
|$1,630
|$1,678
|$1,729
|$1,781
|$8,399
|Maintenance
|$1,055
|$1,022
|$2,647
|$943
|$2,933
|$8,600
|Repairs
|$2,414
|$2,580
|$2,779
|$2,991
|$3,218
|$13,982
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,881
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,112
|Financing
|$1,877
|$1,510
|$1,117
|$699
|$252
|$5,455
|Depreciation
|$7,575
|$3,799
|$3,342
|$2,961
|$2,659
|$20,335
|Fuel
|$2,809
|$2,893
|$2,979
|$3,070
|$3,161
|$14,912
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,192
|$13,492
|$14,599
|$12,450
|$14,062
|$73,795
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2014 S4
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Audi S4 in Virginia is:not available
Legal
Related Used 2014 Audi S4 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019