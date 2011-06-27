Estimated values
2015 Audi S3 2.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,257
|$19,588
|$22,838
|Clean
|$15,530
|$18,697
|$21,772
|Average
|$14,076
|$16,914
|$19,642
|Rough
|$12,622
|$15,132
|$17,512
Estimated values
2015 Audi S3 2.0T Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,473
|$22,843
|$26,138
|Clean
|$18,602
|$21,804
|$24,919
|Average
|$16,860
|$19,725
|$22,480
|Rough
|$15,118
|$17,647
|$20,042