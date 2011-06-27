Used 2015 Audi S3 Consumer Reviews

Best of all worlds steve_in_az , 07/07/2015 2.0T Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) 12 of 12 people found this review helpful I picked up this car on 5/30/15. So far, I am amazed literally every time I drive it. Full disclosure: this is my fifth Audi in 30 years, so I am definitely a fan. The S3 is an incredible amalgam of power, speed, comfort, features and appearance. It includes Homelink (garage door opener), manual sport seats (Recaro quality), nav system, and a "jukebox" (hard drive) that will hold up to 3,000 songs. The Bang & Olufsen sound system is great, so I rip my .mp3s at their highest resolution. The sales staff even made an after-delivery tutorial session where we set up the car's parameters. Switchable magnetic suspension, multiple drive and shift modes. Shocks Corvette and Mustang drivers! 4wd!!! After 18 mos, this car is still incredlbly fast and agile. Yet it can be driven in 'granny mode' very comfortably. A good radar dedector is helpful, as simple passing maneuver acceleration can put the car at 85-90 with no conscious effort. Takes gentle mountain curves at 110 with ease and a remarkable lack of drama, making a pleasant Sunday drive into take-me-to-jail territory. Not that I have done this, of course, but I have read glowing accounts on forums and YouTube. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

How Ended Up with the Audi S3 cheetah77 , 05/12/2015 2.0T Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) 26 of 28 people found this review helpful I did not set out to buy an Audi & I don't care about having a "prestige brand"...in fact I'd prefer not to have it. However we needed AWD, fast (300ish hp), high quality, cargo space, fun, cool looking, DSG type auto transmission car. Audi is the only one building that and it's the S3. Considered S4 but MPG too low; Golf R has too little cargo room but nice car. S3 combines amazing refinement, quiet ride, taut but comfortable euro sedan ride, throaty exhaust when punched, great looks, good MPG, driver assistance that can be shut off, & much more. The 2015 S3 is dual personality and you decide which one you want: rip roaring sports car or a easy driving luxurious touring sedan. Amazing. Update 11/2017: Still love this car and will never sell it. It draws many compliments and I never seem to see that many S3s running around. I like this 2015 styling better than the "update." The update has more "check mark" style of headlights which I do not prefer. I ran the S3 at the track and it was 100ºF that day. With Nitto NT05 tires it performed well but wasn't scary fast; cornered very well however. For me though it's not a track car but a perfect street car. 298hp Is adequate (and I'd like more). But the S-Tronic transmission is the win in the S3: it uses the power very efficiently and you'll be able to beat a lot of cars that should be faster (I know b. I've done it). Interior is amazing still, very comfortable and upscale showing very little wear with the high class materials. No reliability problems whatsoever have cropped up although my car is fairly low miles. MPG is around 25 which is amazing for an AWD sports car with this power. When the warranty wears out I will put a Stage 2 APR chip in it to easy and safely unlock more power. Guys who've bought the RS3 say the cars run about the same until you hammer the RS3 which on public roads is ill advised. Anyway, I'd buy this car all over again and I don't say anything out there that I like better. If I did I'd buy it. Update 11/2018: I still own this car and have no plans to sell it. I've had no reliability problems with it although it is still pretty low miles. Still getting 25 mpg overall. This 2015 S3 version appears to be very rare on the road; I see VERY few. I like the styling better on this model vs the newer headlights that look like check marks. I get lots of comments on the car and it seems to be popular. Safety Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Pocket Rocket ssincl3 , 01/30/2015 2.0T Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) 10 of 10 people found this review helpful I really love this car! Gorgeous looking inside and out. Probably my biggest impulse buy of all time. I wanted a Golf R but didn't want to wait much longer. Got the Sepang Blue and everyone falls in love with the color. It has all the options included, makes me nervous to see it practically drive itself. Of course the downsides. I really wish it had a manual trans. My drive gets boring real quick with the DSG. I'll change as soon as one comes available. $50k car in 2015 with no Homelink, memory seats, data USB, boggles me. Interior storage also sucks. Glove box is a joke! All the items fall out when you open it. This message is for Audi but I DO encourage anyone to buy it. Its awesome!!

Audi's "Baby S" is a sweet little gem! Peter Baek , 04/09/2015 2.0T Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I recently traded in my '14 Audi A6 Prestige (which was a great car) for a '15 S3 Prestige. There is certainly no doubt the S3 is a heck of a lot more fun to drive! Power delivery is excellent...although there is a small bit of turbo lag (esp. in regular "D" mode). I think a 7-sp DSG (like in the S4) would've been better. Grip is outstanding and the car handles like it's on rails. Braking is outstanding as well. I didn't get the 19" wheel and performance package because I live in Chicago where the road quality can be hell. Some of the cons for me are the lack of storage spaces (for sunglasses, etc), no memory seat settings, no built-in garage door opener, and no heated steering wheel.