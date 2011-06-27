2003 Audi RS 6 Review
Pros & Cons
- Stupendous performance, sumptuous interior, long list of features, standard all-wheel drive.
- Costs thousands more than the M5, can't get a manual transmission.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$5,291 - $11,133
Edmunds' Expert Review
A worthy opponent for the BMW M5 and upcoming Mercedes-Benz E55, the RS 6 has something its peers don't -- four driven wheels to manage its prodigious output.
2003 Highlights
The Audi RS 6 sedan is the product of a joint effort between Audi and its tuning division, quattro GmbH, and will be the fastest Audi to reach U.S. shores thus far. It will offer a considerably higher level of performance than the S6 Avant introduced last year, largely because two turbochargers will be affixed to its 4.2-liter V8, resulting in 450 horsepower and 415 pound-feet of torque, slotting it in between the BMW M5 and the 2003 Mercedes-Benz E55 -- just where Audi wants to be. Quattro GmbH also made a number of chassis upgrades to manage all this power -- highlights include the debut of Dynamic Ride Control, which uses hydraulics to adjust damping during cornering, an even stiffer suspension than the S6's, a quicker steering ratio and a new brake system. Indeed, it's a good time to be a wealthy enthusiast.
Justin,05/11/2006
I started driving about three years ago, just as the RS6 came to the U.S. I received an A6 2.8 for my first car, a loved the way the car drove. Recently, I have become obsessed with owning an RS6; so I purchased one. This car is amazing; it handles corners in the wet like no other family sedan, and it will lay waste to most Porsches and Ferraris. I hate putting the miles on my RS6, but it is so fun to drive, I have to take it out of the garage at least once a week. It truly is a beast of a car.
RandyC,01/26/2006
I've owned and loved '67 Austin Cooper S, '95 Mercedes C36 AMG, '01 Audi S6, and '03 Audi S8, but this RS6 Is at the top of the heap! The seats are the most comfortable I've had in any Audi. The 3 spoke steering wheel is perfect. The acceleration is indescribeable - I'm thinking maybe space shuttle! If you hit the brakes hard, you get a straight stop that feels like you hit the emergency catch net on an aircraft carrier! The Quattro does it's job flawlessly and undetectably. Despite the incredible levels of performance, this car is docile enough that my 76 year old mother could drive it.
NYC driver,09/02/2004
A perfect compromise for my family. Outrageously fun to drive. Enough room in the back for a car seat. I keep looking for excuses to go out an drive the car. Pick-up is great from 0-60. Pick-up when passing (50 - 90) is simply unbelievable. If you get one, you're going to want to live in it (and you could probably buy a small apartment in the mid-west for the same price, so maybe you should). If price is no object and you want a car that is both fun and practical, this is it.
Alan(NJ),10/02/2003
What other car can go 0-60 in 4.5 sec, carry 5 people and be used in all weather conditions? The RS6 is one car that can do it all. Fast,comfortable, elegant, incredible grip, steering and brakes. The sounds from the engine and exhaust are among the finest around. If you can find one, grab it. Only downside - 450hp engine likes to be fed with 93 octane and car gets about 15 mpg
MPG
14 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
450 hp @ 5700 rpm
