  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi RS 6
  4. Used 2003 Audi RS 6
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(17)
Appraise this car

2003 Audi RS 6 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Stupendous performance, sumptuous interior, long list of features, standard all-wheel drive.
  • Costs thousands more than the M5, can't get a manual transmission.
Other years
2021
2003
Audi RS 6 for Sale
2003
List Price Estimate
$5,291 - $11,133
Used RS 6 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

A worthy opponent for the BMW M5 and upcoming Mercedes-Benz E55, the RS 6 has something its peers don't -- four driven wheels to manage its prodigious output.

2003 Highlights

The Audi RS 6 sedan is the product of a joint effort between Audi and its tuning division, quattro GmbH, and will be the fastest Audi to reach U.S. shores thus far. It will offer a considerably higher level of performance than the S6 Avant introduced last year, largely because two turbochargers will be affixed to its 4.2-liter V8, resulting in 450 horsepower and 415 pound-feet of torque, slotting it in between the BMW M5 and the 2003 Mercedes-Benz E55 -- just where Audi wants to be. Quattro GmbH also made a number of chassis upgrades to manage all this power -- highlights include the debut of Dynamic Ride Control, which uses hydraulics to adjust damping during cornering, an even stiffer suspension than the S6's, a quicker steering ratio and a new brake system. Indeed, it's a good time to be a wealthy enthusiast.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2003 Audi RS 6.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
17 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 17 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Truly a beast
Justin,05/11/2006
I started driving about three years ago, just as the RS6 came to the U.S. I received an A6 2.8 for my first car, a loved the way the car drove. Recently, I have become obsessed with owning an RS6; so I purchased one. This car is amazing; it handles corners in the wet like no other family sedan, and it will lay waste to most Porsches and Ferraris. I hate putting the miles on my RS6, but it is so fun to drive, I have to take it out of the garage at least once a week. It truly is a beast of a car.
most exciting car I've ever owned!
RandyC,01/26/2006
I've owned and loved '67 Austin Cooper S, '95 Mercedes C36 AMG, '01 Audi S6, and '03 Audi S8, but this RS6 Is at the top of the heap! The seats are the most comfortable I've had in any Audi. The 3 spoke steering wheel is perfect. The acceleration is indescribeable - I'm thinking maybe space shuttle! If you hit the brakes hard, you get a straight stop that feels like you hit the emergency catch net on an aircraft carrier! The Quattro does it's job flawlessly and undetectably. Despite the incredible levels of performance, this car is docile enough that my 76 year old mother could drive it.
So much fun.. so practical..
NYC driver,09/02/2004
A perfect compromise for my family. Outrageously fun to drive. Enough room in the back for a car seat. I keep looking for excuses to go out an drive the car. Pick-up is great from 0-60. Pick-up when passing (50 - 90) is simply unbelievable. If you get one, you're going to want to live in it (and you could probably buy a small apartment in the mid-west for the same price, so maybe you should). If price is no object and you want a car that is both fun and practical, this is it.
Amazing vehicle
Alan(NJ),10/02/2003
What other car can go 0-60 in 4.5 sec, carry 5 people and be used in all weather conditions? The RS6 is one car that can do it all. Fast,comfortable, elegant, incredible grip, steering and brakes. The sounds from the engine and exhaust are among the finest around. If you can find one, grab it. Only downside - 450hp engine likes to be fed with 93 octane and car gets about 15 mpg
See all 17 reviews of the 2003 Audi RS 6
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
450 hp @ 5700 rpm
See all Used 2003 Audi RS 6 features & specs
More about the 2003 Audi RS 6
More About This Model

Jay Leno has a motorcycle with a helicopter gas turbine engine somehow stuffed into its spindly aluminum frame. According to Leno, launch isn't much to talk about, but once spooled up the turbine seems to process never-ending boost, relentlessly accelerating at an increasing rate the faster it goes.

That same ability to defy the laws of physics pretty much sums up Audi's new RS6. The heart of this incredible Audi (the addition of the R before the S means that it is part of the company's ultimate performance version) is a new engine under the hood. Essentially, Audi took one of its already spunky 4.2-liter, dual-overhead camshaft, five-valves-per-cylinder V8s and lobbed a couple of turbochargers onto it (as well as twin intercoolers) to produce 450 horsepower.

Acceleration should always be so instantaneous and endless. Audi claims that the blown 4.2 engine reaches its torque peak of 415 pound-feet below 2,000 rpm and maintains it all the way to 5,600 rpm. That means that, at any engine speed and in any gear, the RS6 lunges ahead with ferocity usually reserved for the opening five seconds of an ultimate fighting cage match.

Make no mistake. While other Audis, including the all-new high-performance S4, are sophisticated (and rapid) sports cars, the RS6 is a beast. Oh sure, it'll poodle around town with hardly a burble from its twin exhausts and cruise the motorway with a slightly stiffer than normal ride, but for all intents and purposes it's as smooth as mainstream Audis.

But mat the throttle and all hell breaks loose. A low-frequency shudder passes through the chassis as all that torque makes its way through the all-wheel-drive system, the engine note turns as baritone as Barry White in full croon and the RS6 leaps ahead as if slammed in the rear bumper by a hurtling meteor. The RS6 has passing acceleration exceeded only by the mighty Porsche Turbo. Incredibly, its initial acceleration, measured by Audi as a very quick 4.6 seconds to 60 miles per hour, pales in comparison to its ability to relegate slower moving traffic to yesterday's news. Credit the 0.8 bar of turbo boost or the high-for-a-turbocharged-engine compression ratio of 9.8-to-1. This is one bear of an engine deserving of respect from even the most experienced driver.

And crazily enough, that really is the tip of the iceberg. Audi's contention that the V8 maintains its 415 pound-feet maximum torque across such a wide rev range means that the company has had to severely limit boost. Indeed, the engine controller regulates both boost and ignition timing to make sure that the engine doesn't put out too much torque. Otherwise, one suspects the transmission would frag itself.

In fact, the RS6's one performance weakness comes from a sense of Audi's normally robust five-speed autobox feeling challenged to accurately put all that twist to the pavement. Get on the gas quickly after having backed off and the subsequent downshift is anything but smooth. Those thinking of hot-rodding an RS6 with an aftermarket "chip" will have to be mindful of the tranny's limitations.

Audi does ensure the chassis is up to the task. The RS6's front ventilated discs are gripped by massive Brembo eight-piston brake calipers. Likewise, the suspension is controlled by Audi's Dynamic Ride Control (DRC) system, a semiactive mechanical-hydraulic suspension system. Under hard cornering, DRC stiffens the compression damping of the outside shocks while simultaneously reducing the stiffness of the inside dampers.

On the road, it all holds together admirably. The motor lunges ahead, the suspension keeps cornering flat, the 255/40R18 performance radials have plenty of grip and the brakes make short work of excess speed. We tested the RS6 on the same track as the S4, however, and it proved an abject lesson that light weight can make up for all the technological advancements in the world. Although it couldn't match the RS6's straight-line speed, the S4 could whip the RS6's 4,024-pound butt in the twisty bits despite its theoretically inferior suspension and brakes. As well, the automatic transmission is easily confused and often in the wrong gear despite its Tiptronic manual-shifting mode. The RS6 was never meant for such abuse, but when kept in its intended environment or high-speed cruising on wide, flat roadways, it's quite amazing.

As for more pedestrian duties, the RS keeps with most of Audi's A6 abilities. Unlike the S4, the rear accommodations aren't overly cramped. However, I would have preferred the smaller Audi's Recaro front seats. They provide much better side bolstering and were far more attractive with their colored Alcantara inserts. The RS6's seats are more muted, with monochromatic gray leather, for instance, highlighted by white piping. It's meant to appeal to the older, more conservative crowd who can afford the RS6, but anybody buying this car, regardless of age, is defining him or herself as young at heart.

Speaking of price tags, the RS6's is expected to ring in around $85,000. That's serious coinage, more than BMW's class-defining M5, in fact. Besides the conservative cabin decor, my one condemnation of the RS6 is that the company seems to have once again put the cart before the horse in the pricing sweepstakes. Audi desperately wants to be mentioned in the same breath as BMW and Mercedes-Benz, but before it can start charging the same price for its products it must first establish a reputation equal to the task.

The RS6 may indeed be the equal of BMW's M5, but I think it will be some time before public perception catches up. Charging more than the class' benchmark right out of the gate certainly takes some serious cojones.

Used 2003 Audi RS 6 Overview

The Used 2003 Audi RS 6 is offered in the following submodels: RS 6 Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (4.2L 8cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2003 Audi RS 6?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2003 Audi RS 6s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2003 Audi RS 6 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2003 Audi RS 6.

Can't find a used 2003 Audi RS 6s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Audi RS 6 for sale - 2 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $9,434.

Find a used Audi for sale - 9 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $22,000.

Find a used certified pre-owned Audi RS 6 for sale - 6 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $22,325.

Find a used certified pre-owned Audi for sale - 1 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $17,087.

Should I lease or buy a 2003 Audi RS 6?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Audi lease specials
Check out Audi RS 6 lease specials

Related Used 2003 Audi RS 6 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles