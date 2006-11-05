Used 2003 Audi RS 6 for Sale Near Me

Choice Motor Car - Plainville / Connecticut

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2003 Audi RS 6 quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

16 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 20 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WUAPV54B53N904641

Stock: 904641

Certified Pre-Owned: No

