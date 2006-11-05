Used 2003 Audi RS 6 for Sale Near Me

4 listings
RS 6 Reviews & Specs
  • 2003 Audi RS 6 quattro in Black
    used

    2003 Audi RS 6 quattro

    108,719 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,995

  • 2003 Audi RS 6 quattro in Gray
    used

    2003 Audi RS 6 quattro

    62,793 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $19,297

  • 2003 Audi RS 6 quattro in Dark Blue
    used

    2003 Audi RS 6 quattro

    88,486 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Lease

    $13,991

  • 2003 Audi RS 6 quattro
    used

    2003 Audi RS 6 quattro

    123,671 miles
    No accidents, 8 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $13,995

Truly a beast
Justin,05/11/2006
I started driving about three years ago, just as the RS6 came to the U.S. I received an A6 2.8 for my first car, a loved the way the car drove. Recently, I have become obsessed with owning an RS6; so I purchased one. This car is amazing; it handles corners in the wet like no other family sedan, and it will lay waste to most Porsches and Ferraris. I hate putting the miles on my RS6, but it is so fun to drive, I have to take it out of the garage at least once a week. It truly is a beast of a car.
