Used 2003 Audi RS 6 for Sale Near Me
- 108,719 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,995
- 62,793 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$19,297
- 88,486 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Lease
$13,991
- 123,671 milesNo accidents, 8 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$13,995
Consumer Reviews for the Audi RS 6
Read recent reviews for the Audi RS 6
Justin,05/11/2006
I started driving about three years ago, just as the RS6 came to the U.S. I received an A6 2.8 for my first car, a loved the way the car drove. Recently, I have become obsessed with owning an RS6; so I purchased one. This car is amazing; it handles corners in the wet like no other family sedan, and it will lay waste to most Porsches and Ferraris. I hate putting the miles on my RS6, but it is so fun to drive, I have to take it out of the garage at least once a week. It truly is a beast of a car.
