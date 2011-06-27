  1. Home
2021 Audi Q5 Consumer Reviews

4.2
5 reviews
Second Audi, even better than the first.

David, 10/30/2020
Premium Plus 45 TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

I have driven a new 2017 A4 with the new 2 liter engine and had a lot of satisfying experiences since that purchase. The new 2021 Q5 is simply a more refined and even better equipped SUV version of my old car. While not quite as quick, the engine pulls willingly and smoothly for me. It makes me feel very confident merging into traffic. I have come to truly appreciate the Quattro as more sure footed than 2WD and no wheel spin. The outside of my Audi is gorgeous Navarra Blue with black leather interior. The styling looks more refined now and good from every angle to me. The size feels just right. I don't need a lot of space and don't want the extra size of a larger SUV. The usual Audi interior styling is perfect for me, but I love the new larger touch screen, still getting used to that feature. For navigation along with the virtual cockpit it is the best. Controls are placed where I would expect to find them. I am getting to quickly appreciate the 360 degree view for parking and tight spaces. In a short period of time I have yet to use adaptive cruise control or lane keeping. First impressions of this SUV are all good for me and I am very glad of my purchase. Based on list price and features included it feels significantly better value than BMW X3 or Mercedes GLC. I was able to get a price that made me feel like I wasn't going to get better value for my auto shopping dollar. So I would definitely recommend giving the new Q5 a test drive.

Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Value
Report Abuse

Great car, just a bit cramped inside

Mohammad Tehrani, 11/25/2020
Premium Plus 45 TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Have had the car for a couple of days. The engine and transmission are perfect. I would put it in dynamic mode for better throttle response. MMI interface is crisp and easy to use. I liked the interior design better than the BMW X3 and Volvo XC60. Also, compared to XC60, I like that it has actual switches and knobs. My only complaint is the lack of enough legroom in the second row. I feel X3 was roomier (but the seats had lower quality). Overall, it is a gorgeous package. I strongly suggest Premium Plus with Warm weather package or Prestige.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Value
Report Abuse

2021 Audi Q5 after driving about 1200 miles.

Brett, 12/06/2020
Premium 45 TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Fast speeds with fun tight handling. The step down speed off the line is a mixed review. The 2021 Q5 will take off fast and pass other quickly most of the time. Automatic windshield wipers are nice but not perfect on the speed sometimes. Automatic Led headlight make other drivers mad. LED is very nice for the driver but not nice to have follow you. My wife said she hated me driving behind her at night. Lots of fun to drive overall. Looks are perfect for a small SUV. Automatic power windows are nice to have in front and back if they would work better. Should have better control of when to automatic window and when not. Seat heaters are great! Seat comfort is not great. We probably will not be buying a 2021 Audi Q5. More car shopping for us.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Fogging head lights

Charles, 12/13/2020
Premium 45 TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Observed head lights foggy after 15 minutes drive home

Report Abuse

Great all around but uncomfortable seats

KSJ, 11/27/2020
Premium 45 TFSI quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Fabulous engine and transmission. Drive modes actually work . Dynamic with sportshifting make the car fly . Watch the speedometer. Fit and finish is exceptional. Wireless carplay . Dont need navi . Base stereo very good . The only bummer is we find seats uncomfortable however had it since a week only and hoping get used to them .

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
