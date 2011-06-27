Used 2014 Audi Q5 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Q5 Hybrid
2.0T Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A)
True Cost to Own
$51,535*
Total Cash Price
$17,743
Q5 SUV
3.0T Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$67,888*
Total Cash Price
$23,374
2.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$68,383*
Total Cash Price
$23,544
2.0T Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$49,553*
Total Cash Price
$17,061
3.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$71,852*
Total Cash Price
$24,738
Q5 Diesel
TDI Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
True Cost to Own
$50,544*
Total Cash Price
$17,402
TDI Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
True Cost to Own
$69,870*
Total Cash Price
$24,056
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Q5 Hybrid 2.0T Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$831
|$856
|$882
|$908
|$935
|$4,412
|Maintenance
|$854
|$2,114
|$2,018
|$742
|$3,409
|$9,136
|Repairs
|$2,135
|$2,282
|$2,459
|$2,647
|$2,845
|$12,368
|Taxes & Fees
|$977
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,168
|Financing
|$955
|$766
|$569
|$355
|$129
|$2,774
|Depreciation
|$4,486
|$2,232
|$1,905
|$1,624
|$1,386
|$11,633
|Fuel
|$1,892
|$1,949
|$2,007
|$2,068
|$2,129
|$10,044
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,128
|$10,247
|$9,887
|$8,391
|$10,882
|$51,535
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Q5 SUV 3.0T Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,095
|$1,128
|$1,162
|$1,196
|$1,232
|$5,812
|Maintenance
|$1,125
|$2,785
|$2,658
|$977
|$4,491
|$12,035
|Repairs
|$2,813
|$3,006
|$3,239
|$3,487
|$3,748
|$16,292
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,286
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$1,539
|Financing
|$1,258
|$1,010
|$749
|$467
|$170
|$3,654
|Depreciation
|$5,909
|$2,940
|$2,510
|$2,140
|$1,826
|$15,325
|Fuel
|$2,492
|$2,567
|$2,644
|$2,724
|$2,804
|$13,231
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,977
|$13,499
|$13,025
|$11,053
|$14,334
|$67,888
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Q5 SUV 2.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,103
|$1,136
|$1,170
|$1,205
|$1,241
|$5,854
|Maintenance
|$1,133
|$2,806
|$2,677
|$984
|$4,524
|$12,123
|Repairs
|$2,833
|$3,028
|$3,262
|$3,512
|$3,776
|$16,411
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,296
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$1,550
|Financing
|$1,267
|$1,017
|$755
|$471
|$171
|$3,680
|Depreciation
|$5,952
|$2,961
|$2,528
|$2,156
|$1,840
|$15,437
|Fuel
|$2,510
|$2,586
|$2,663
|$2,743
|$2,825
|$13,328
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,094
|$13,597
|$13,120
|$11,134
|$14,439
|$68,383
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Q5 SUV 2.0T Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$799
|$823
|$848
|$873
|$899
|$4,242
|Maintenance
|$821
|$2,033
|$1,940
|$713
|$3,278
|$8,785
|Repairs
|$2,053
|$2,194
|$2,364
|$2,545
|$2,736
|$11,892
|Taxes & Fees
|$939
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,123
|Financing
|$918
|$737
|$547
|$341
|$124
|$2,667
|Depreciation
|$4,313
|$2,146
|$1,832
|$1,562
|$1,333
|$11,186
|Fuel
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$1,930
|$1,988
|$2,047
|$9,658
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,662
|$9,853
|$9,507
|$8,068
|$10,463
|$49,553
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Q5 SUV 3.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,159
|$1,193
|$1,230
|$1,266
|$1,304
|$6,151
|Maintenance
|$1,190
|$2,948
|$2,813
|$1,034
|$4,753
|$12,738
|Repairs
|$2,977
|$3,181
|$3,428
|$3,690
|$3,967
|$17,243
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,362
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$1,628
|Financing
|$1,331
|$1,069
|$793
|$494
|$180
|$3,867
|Depreciation
|$6,254
|$3,112
|$2,656
|$2,265
|$1,933
|$16,220
|Fuel
|$2,638
|$2,717
|$2,799
|$2,883
|$2,968
|$14,004
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,910
|$14,287
|$13,785
|$11,699
|$15,171
|$71,852
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Q5 Diesel TDI Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$815
|$839
|$865
|$890
|$917
|$4,327
|Maintenance
|$837
|$2,074
|$1,979
|$727
|$3,344
|$8,961
|Repairs
|$2,094
|$2,238
|$2,411
|$2,596
|$2,791
|$12,130
|Taxes & Fees
|$958
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$1,145
|Financing
|$936
|$752
|$558
|$348
|$126
|$2,720
|Depreciation
|$4,399
|$2,189
|$1,869
|$1,593
|$1,360
|$11,410
|Fuel
|$1,855
|$1,911
|$1,969
|$2,028
|$2,088
|$9,851
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,895
|$10,050
|$9,697
|$8,229
|$10,672
|$50,544
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Q5 Diesel TDI Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,127
|$1,160
|$1,196
|$1,231
|$1,268
|$5,981
|Maintenance
|$1,158
|$2,867
|$2,735
|$1,005
|$4,622
|$12,387
|Repairs
|$2,895
|$3,094
|$3,333
|$3,588
|$3,858
|$16,768
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,324
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$1,583
|Financing
|$1,294
|$1,039
|$771
|$481
|$175
|$3,760
|Depreciation
|$6,081
|$3,026
|$2,583
|$2,202
|$1,880
|$15,772
|Fuel
|$2,565
|$2,642
|$2,721
|$2,803
|$2,886
|$13,618
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,443
|$13,893
|$13,405
|$11,376
|$14,753
|$69,870
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2014 Q5
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Audi Q5 in Virginia is:not available
