Consumer Rating
(4)
1996 Audi Cabriolet Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Basically a chopped-top 90 coupe, the Cabriolet is solidly built and sold in low enough numbers to guarantee exclusivity, but offers little else for its steep $37,000 price tag.

An automatic transmission is standard on the Cabriolet. No manual transmission is offered. The top is fully automatic and includes a rigid boot that folds into place once the top is stowed. Audi's gutsy 2.8-liter V6, mated to an automatic transmission and hauling around nearly as much weight as the A6 wagon, feels anemic in this application. A manual gearbox would improve matters.

For 1996, the Cabriolet's engine responds to throttle inputs better due to a new throttle linkage and revised transmission software. A new radio, a new color, and new alloy wheels are the only other changes.

Audi sells few copies of the Cabriolet in the U.S. Not surprising, considering that the BMW 3-Series and Saab 900 convertibles are priced in the Cabriolet's territory and are more satisfying automobiles. The BMW and the Saab have more character than the Audi, and are more fun to drive. Audi needs to go back to the drawing board on this one.

1996 Highlights

Better acceleration, a new radio, a new color and revised alloy wheels are the only changes.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1996 Audi Cabriolet.

5(75%)
4(0%)
3(25%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.5
4 reviews
4 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

The Red Rocket
classic ,09/07/2010
I bought my 1996 red cabriolet from a friend a couple years ago. It had been sitting in his garage for 10 years, and only had 40,000 miles on it. It now has 50,000 miles, and is still in mint condition. Baby's got a V6 engine. Love this car. It's going to be a classic. My car has a sports package, and the seats are very unique. A friend of mine just bought an RS4, and liked my seats better then his. I get offers for it all the time. Last weekend, a woman offered me her brand new 2010 Ford Explorer (with 2,600 miles) for my Audi at an even trade! Had to take a pass.
Never an Audi again
P. Bautz,10/10/2009
Sometimes we glorify past events... high school math tests, boot camp, root canal etc. Remembering my Audi cab and the dealership, first I thought "surely it wasn't that bad after all". Wrong. It was worse. I kept a log in Excel, and I wonder why I even put up for so long with this miserable car and the highly incompetent, arrogant dealership. The fault list of this vehicle covers 39 positions over my period of ownership; the car needed 25 (!) extra repair visits outside of scheduled service, of which approx. 10 were due to incomplete repairs by the dealership.
Columbus Carbriolet
Beach Walker,06/04/2008
I bought the car new and it currently has 33,000 miles and looks/runs like new. It's always been maintained by my local Audi dealership and the only problem was one with the convertible top - something with a sensor - when it was 11 years old. Other than that and a replaced oxygen sensor, batteries, tires, etc., it's only required regular maintenance. With gas prices soaring, I was shocked last week to discover I was getting 28 mpg on the highway. I've had two Porsches and a handful of other sports cars, but this is my favorite car. I may never sell it.
FunDriver
jck,09/28/2003
I have no complaints whatsoever. It's fun to drive, maneuvers well and is a great car overall. Anyone who drives it should be impressed.
Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
172 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 1996 Audi Cabriolet features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
