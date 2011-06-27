1996 Audi Cabriolet Review
Edmunds' Expert Review
Vehicle overview
Basically a chopped-top 90 coupe, the Cabriolet is solidly built and sold in low enough numbers to guarantee exclusivity, but offers little else for its steep $37,000 price tag.
An automatic transmission is standard on the Cabriolet. No manual transmission is offered. The top is fully automatic and includes a rigid boot that folds into place once the top is stowed. Audi's gutsy 2.8-liter V6, mated to an automatic transmission and hauling around nearly as much weight as the A6 wagon, feels anemic in this application. A manual gearbox would improve matters.
For 1996, the Cabriolet's engine responds to throttle inputs better due to a new throttle linkage and revised transmission software. A new radio, a new color, and new alloy wheels are the only other changes.
Audi sells few copies of the Cabriolet in the U.S. Not surprising, considering that the BMW 3-Series and Saab 900 convertibles are priced in the Cabriolet's territory and are more satisfying automobiles. The BMW and the Saab have more character than the Audi, and are more fun to drive. Audi needs to go back to the drawing board on this one.
