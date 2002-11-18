Used 1998 Audi Cabriolet
Pros & Cons
- Solid German engineering. Low volume = higher social cache.
- Underpowered V6 engine. No manual transmission. High price.
Edmunds' Expert Review
Vehicle overview
Audi has been selling the Cabriolet for several years now, with little success. A high price, a limp powertrain and an aging design (based on the old 90 Coupe) have steered buyers to BMW, Saab and Ford showrooms in search of a top-down fix. This year, Audi makes no attempt to revive interest in the Cabriolet. Virtually nothing is new for 1998.
Audi's 172-horsepower 2.8-liter V6, mated to an automatic transmission and hauling around nearly as much weight as the A6 wagon, feels anemic in this application. A manual gearbox would improve matters, but is not available at any cost.
It's no surprise that Audi sells few copies of the Cabriolet in the United States, considering that the BMW 3-Series and Saab 900 convertibles are priced in the Cabriolet's range and are more viscerally satisfying automobiles. Buyers looking for both luxury and speed can get a loaded Mustang GT convertible and save a few grand, or pop for a similarly-priced Cobra variant. The BMW, Ford and Saab convertibles have more character than the Audi, and are more fun to drive. Audi needs to go back to the drawing board on this one, and we doubt that the upcoming TT roadster is the answer, unless the question is, "What 20th century automobile looked the most like Miss Piggy?"
1998 Highlights
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Sponsored cars related to the Cabriolet
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1998 Audi Cabriolet.
Trending topics in reviews
- interior
- ride quality
- seats
- road noise
- wheels & tires
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- sound system
- engine
- maintenance & parts
- comfort
- appearance
- warranty
- brakes
- fuel efficiency
Most helpful consumer reviews
I have had my car for 5 years, and it has been so much fun. The best part is having a car that you don't see every day. The backseat is bigger than the BMW, the car is heavier than a station wagon and hugs the road.
Fun car. Would prefer all-wheel drive but the front wheel is fine for a "summer" car. Low noise with the top down, good sound system, excellent mechanicals, very comfortable for large driver. Could definitely use a little more bhp but wonderful to cruise New England in the summer.
I am in the UK, driving a UK spec 1.8 litre model. Not the quickest off the mark, but by no means slow; it keeps up with the high powered rivals and more recent cars quite easily. The handling is excellent, and although I have heard numerous reports of problems with scuttle shake, I've not experienced this. Some high repair bills, but apart from the clutch failing, it hasn't ever broken down between standard services. Replacements as follows: clutch and flywheel at 80,000 miles, front suspension arms at 75,000 miles, brake discs and waterpump for coolant at 75,000 miles.
This is a very solid vehicle. It has a nice ride and very low wind flow with the top down, thanks to excellent design and a helpful rear wind screen. A nice bonus is that you can take two extra riders in the back with you, either kids or small adults. Putting the top down is very simple. This has been a very reliable vehicle.
Features & Specs
|2dr Convertible
N/A
|MPG
|17 city / 22 hwy
|Seats 0
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|172 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
|Not Tested
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
|Not Tested
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
0
FAQ
Is the Audi Cabriolet a good car?
Is the Audi Cabriolet reliable?
Is the 1998 Audi Cabriolet a good car?
How much should I pay for a 1998 Audi Cabriolet?
The least-expensive 1998 Audi Cabriolet is the 1998 Audi Cabriolet 2dr Convertible. Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $0.
Other versions include:
What are the different models of Audi Cabriolet?
More about the 1998 Audi Cabriolet
Used 1998 Audi Cabriolet Overview
The Used 1998 Audi Cabriolet is offered in the following submodels: Cabriolet Convertible. Available styles include 2dr Convertible.
What do people think of the 1998 Audi Cabriolet?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 1998 Audi Cabriolet and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 1998 Cabriolet 4.5 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 1998 Cabriolet.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 1998 Audi Cabriolet and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 1998 Cabriolet featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 1998 Audi Cabriolet?
Which 1998 Audi Cabriolets are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1998 Audi Cabriolet for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 1998 Audi Cabriolet.
Can't find a new 1998 Audi Cabriolets you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Audi Cabriolet for sale - 9 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $17,484.
Find a new Audi for sale - 4 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $18,097.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 1998 Audi Cabriolet?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Audi lease specials
Related Used 1998 Audi Cabriolet info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons