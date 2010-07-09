Used 1996 Audi Cabriolet for Sale Near Me

I bought my 1996 red cabriolet from a friend a couple years ago. It had been sitting in his garage for 10 years, and only had 40,000 miles on it. It now has 50,000 miles, and is still in mint condition. Baby's got a V6 engine. Love this car. It's going to be a classic. My car has a sports package, and the seats are very unique. A friend of mine just bought an RS4, and liked my seats better then his. I get offers for it all the time. Last weekend, a woman offered me her brand new 2010 Ford Explorer (with 2,600 miles) for my Audi at an even trade! Had to take a pass.

