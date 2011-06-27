  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(6)
1994 Audi Cabriolet Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Audi Cabriolet for Sale
List Price Estimate
$668 - $1,610
Edmunds' Expert Review

1994 Highlights

Based on the 90 platform. Features dual airbags, ABS and 2.8-liter V6 engine. No manual transmission available. Rear window is plastic.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1994 Audi Cabriolet.

5(83%)
4(17%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
6 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 6 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Audi Delight
James Speer,08/07/2008
As third owner with 108k this vehicle has really impressed me. Vvery soild and responsive handling. Had it up to 150 kilometers an hour. No vibrations and quiet with top down. Vehicle was painted last year and every nec part was taken off, no rust anywhere. Replaced back window, would be great if it were glass. Original top is excellent. Will park this baby for the winter.
Still Sunning
JPAD,06/23/2002
I've had a green one since 1996, bought it new. In 108,000 miles it's had every maintenance. Replaced the worn top cloth twice now just for appearance, it has never, ever leaked. No really big repairs under the hood, though. Fan motor resistor recently replaced as well as other small items, switch. I think the elegant, block of steel design inside and out will age well. I have thoroughly enjoyed it in the South. I'd heartily recommend such a classi look and smooth performer. The reason it feels underpowered is that it weighs nearly 4,000 pounds. It's not gotten a good reputation and sales were never brisk. It's really a super, solid car.
4 seater way ahead of its time!
mark dierking,07/11/2008
This vehicle's only drawback is its limited leg room for me. Other than that, try cruising over the pass in winter with the heated seats, heater blasting and top down while the windscreen diverts that annoying covertible back breeze that would otherwise chll you to the bone. It is quiet enough to carry on a normal conversation too. All you need is a jacket, gloves and a ballcap. Pretty good mileage, 27mpg avg at 75mph to the Bay Area with the top down the whole way. Even in a light rain, it was OK just blowing over the top. A blast! It responds like a dream and has more than enough power, roadhandling and braking to satisfy the most discriminating.
Best Euro-Cabrio
Gregor Reti,12/25/2002
This car rocks! I wanted to buy a BMW but my budget "Fortunately" did not allow it. The Exterior design is more eye pleasing than the BMW (same year). It is German and all that good solid feel driving that car HARD. It is a bit subtle in its engine power and is not as aggressive as a hard-core driver would like to experience it, but still beats most in traffic and serpentines. Use "Sport" mode in automatc transmission shifting (great advantage)./
See all 6 reviews of the 1994 Audi Cabriolet
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
172 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 1994 Audi Cabriolet features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1994 Audi Cabriolet

Used 1994 Audi Cabriolet Overview

The Used 1994 Audi Cabriolet is offered in the following submodels: Cabriolet Convertible. Available styles include 2dr Convertible.

