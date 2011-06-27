This vehicle's only drawback is its limited leg room for me. Other than that, try cruising over the pass in winter with the heated seats, heater blasting and top down while the windscreen diverts that annoying covertible back breeze that would otherwise chll you to the bone. It is quiet enough to carry on a normal conversation too. All you need is a jacket, gloves and a ballcap. Pretty good mileage, 27mpg avg at 75mph to the Bay Area with the top down the whole way. Even in a light rain, it was OK just blowing over the top. A blast! It responds like a dream and has more than enough power, roadhandling and braking to satisfy the most discriminating.

