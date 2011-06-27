  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi Cabriolet
  4. Used 1995 Audi Cabriolet
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(3)
Appraise this car

1995 Audi Cabriolet Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
Audi Cabriolet for Sale
List Price Estimate
$669 - $1,613
Used Cabriolet for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

No changes.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1995 Audi Cabriolet.

5(67%)
4(33%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
3 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 3 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

My '95 Audi Cabriolet
russ911,09/15/2011
I just purchased my 95 Audi. It has 101,000 miles and runs good. I have some electrical problems including the driver's window not going down which stops the top from coming back up. I have to shut the car down and wait for the breaker to reset. Is there something I can do or replace? I owned a 2004 Quatro Conv which was a great car. I will see how this stands the test of time.
Steve's Audi
Steve Leitz,12/26/2002
Love to drive this car, convertible top motor blows the fuse and I can't find out what it needs for repair..any help?
1998 Cabriolet in UK
Lee J C,10/06/2003
I've wanted one of these for a long time. Difficult to find with low mileage these days over here in UK. ITs a pleasure to drive. And they hold their price well! Always turns heads.
See all 3 reviews of the 1995 Audi Cabriolet
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
172 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 1995 Audi Cabriolet features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1995 Audi Cabriolet

Used 1995 Audi Cabriolet Overview

The Used 1995 Audi Cabriolet is offered in the following submodels: Cabriolet Convertible. Available styles include 2dr Convertible.

What's a good price on a Used 1995 Audi Cabriolet?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1995 Audi Cabriolets are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1995 Audi Cabriolet for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1995 Audi Cabriolet.

Can't find a used 1995 Audi Cabriolets you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Audi Cabriolet for sale - 7 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $18,478.

Find a used Audi for sale - 6 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $15,245.

Find a used certified pre-owned Audi Cabriolet for sale - 9 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $21,112.

Find a used certified pre-owned Audi for sale - 10 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $21,361.

Should I lease or buy a 1995 Audi Cabriolet?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Audi lease specials
Check out Audi Cabriolet lease specials

Related Used 1995 Audi Cabriolet info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles