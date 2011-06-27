1995 Audi Cabriolet Review
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$669 - $1,613
Used Cabriolet for SaleSee all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review
1995 Highlights
No changes.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1995 Audi Cabriolet.
Most helpful consumer reviews
russ911,09/15/2011
I just purchased my 95 Audi. It has 101,000 miles and runs good. I have some electrical problems including the driver's window not going down which stops the top from coming back up. I have to shut the car down and wait for the breaker to reset. Is there something I can do or replace? I owned a 2004 Quatro Conv which was a great car. I will see how this stands the test of time.
Steve Leitz,12/26/2002
Love to drive this car, convertible top motor blows the fuse and I can't find out what it needs for repair..any help?
Lee J C,10/06/2003
I've wanted one of these for a long time. Difficult to find with low mileage these days over here in UK. ITs a pleasure to drive. And they hold their price well! Always turns heads.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1995 Audi Cabriolet features & specs
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
172 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety
