Estimated values
2019 Audi A6 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,044
|$38,017
|$41,666
|Clean
|$34,358
|$37,277
|$40,854
|Average
|$32,988
|$35,796
|$39,231
|Rough
|$31,617
|$34,316
|$37,608
Estimated values
2019 Audi A6 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,325
|$40,492
|$44,378
|Clean
|$36,595
|$39,704
|$43,513
|Average
|$35,135
|$38,127
|$41,785
|Rough
|$33,675
|$36,551
|$40,056
Estimated values
2019 Audi A6 3.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$41,296
|$44,800
|$49,099
|Clean
|$40,489
|$43,927
|$48,143
|Average
|$38,873
|$42,183
|$46,230
|Rough
|$37,258
|$40,439
|$44,317
Estimated values
2019 Audi A6 3.0 TFSI Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,547
|$40,732
|$44,641
|Clean
|$36,812
|$39,939
|$43,771
|Average
|$35,344
|$38,353
|$42,032
|Rough
|$33,875
|$36,767
|$40,293
Estimated values
2019 Audi A6 3.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$44,953
|$48,767
|$53,447
|Clean
|$44,073
|$47,817
|$52,406
|Average
|$42,315
|$45,919
|$50,324
|Rough
|$40,557
|$44,020
|$48,242