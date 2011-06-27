Used 2016 Audi A6 Diesel Consumer Reviews
Traded In My '14 For A New '16
For the first time in my life, did I decide to go Diesel. I had NO IDEA of the stats for cars equipped with Diesel Engines. i.e. I didn't know they have a higher value, higher (MUCH) higher gas mileage. I enjoyed my '14 A6 - THAT MUCH, that I just went and traded that in for a new '16. (Faster MMI/Console MUCH better resolution on the screen - that "techie" list goes on and on, though I have to admit, it's the "techie" stuff that sells me.) One final note: (Added 7/20/16) I know the Audi A6 3.0 liter Diesel is one of "those." (VW Diesel Engine Scam?) Not only do I _REALLY_ not place much concern on that issue, but Audi is making GOOD on the deal. I've already received "some" compensation (without EVEN asking for it) and according to the news/media there's more, a LOT more, coming BACK into my wallet. So after reading that last note, you can certainly see that Audi is a company that is "making good" on THIS customer's experience. Heck, and the car is even MORE 'techie' than my '14. Once you experience the safety Audi is building into these models using technology, you'll NEVER go back. It IS "The Audi" in my opinion that has the "most" bang for the buck when it comes to the built-in safety features of that car using technology. (Quick Example: Looking at the camera views when backing up, there is a portion of the screen that it APPEARS to be a camera that's sitting ~ 20 feet above the car so you can see ALL around the vehicle.) The "Adaptive Cruise" that will STOP YOU if you get too close to the car in front of you or the vehicle in front makes a sudden stop - your brakes WILL be applied and you will NOT hit the car in front of you. I assure you - there are 10's of other (safety) reasons Audi has built into this unit just not enough room here in this forum to share them all with you. There are just SO many other technical features built-into that vehicle and my writing I know cannot possibly do it enough justice. Bottom Line: I've owned MANY, practically a new one EACH year since '09 of higher value vehicles all 3 manufacturers come from Germany. Bar-None! If Audi keeps up doing what it's doing, I will have NOTHING but new Audis in my future purchasing plans for the next xx years. I TRULY enjoy the Audi twice as much as the "other" German car, and three times as much as the Bavarian.
Love my A6 TDI
Had this car for a little over a year, no issues at all. I've put 40,000 miles on it in a short time. The diesel is fast, acceleration is fantastic, love the AWD, luxurious interior, comfortable and smooth ride and the fuel economy of the diesel engine. Fuel range on 1 tank of diesel is 650 miles and getting 38 MPG on the highway. This is my first Audi and certainly won't be my last.
