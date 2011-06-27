Used 1996 Audi A6 Wagon Consumer Reviews
2nd owner
I purchased this vehicle at an insurance auction, the previous owner purchased it new in 1996 and only put on 8000 miles a year. The vehicle still drives and behaves like it is new. It has perfect get up and go, stereo system sounds amazing and seats are very comfortable on long drives. I do not like that the 1995 model had a recall for the ignition and even though the 1996 does the same exact thing it has not been recalled. Other than that the car is amazing in the snow and ice and just a very amazing car, i now have 124,000 miles on the vehicle and do not want to get rid of it. I would like to buy another Audi, maybe a convertible this time.
I love my AWD A6 Wagon
My first Audi was a 1987 Audi Coupe manual transmission and I loved it for 7 years when I sold it. I bought the 1996 Audi in 2000 with 48k miles on it and have had a great experience with it. The cars loves the snow and can get me anywhere in any kind of weather. I can pack all my family of 6 in the car easily with the help of the back-facing rear seat. The car is very peppy and very fun to drive. The interior design is beautiful with its red lighted gauges. The only trouble we had was with the Audi CD player that didn't survive long after we had it installed by Audi. Enjoy the ride!
'96 Audi A6 Avant Ownership
This vehicle was my third Audi that I have purchased since 1982, and by far, the best of the three that I have owned. The driveability and road feel of this car brings driving to its highest level. The quality of the interior and exterior are on par with all of the German luxury brands, i.e., BMW and Mercedes-Bentz. Even at seven model years old, the vehicle still looks and drives like a new car.
Great Wagon
Exceptional deal at 10,000 cash and 31,000 miles on odometer. Receiving poor gas mileage, but rest of vehicle is fantastic. A tad bit slow for todays driving.
