Used 2016 Audi A4 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
A4 Sedan
2.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$51,984*
Total Cash Price
$24,689
2.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$53,024*
Total Cash Price
$25,183
2.0T Premium Plus 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$71,218*
Total Cash Price
$33,824
2.0T Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$73,297*
Total Cash Price
$34,811
2.0T Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$71,738*
Total Cash Price
$34,071
2.0T Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$54,063*
Total Cash Price
$25,677
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 A4 Sedan 2.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$982
|$1,011
|$1,042
|$1,073
|$1,105
|$5,213
|Maintenance
|$1,890
|$1,877
|$2,395
|$989
|$2,559
|$9,710
|Repairs
|$1,310
|$1,402
|$1,510
|$1,626
|$1,750
|$7,598
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,331
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,495
|Financing
|$1,328
|$1,068
|$790
|$495
|$178
|$3,859
|Depreciation
|$6,108
|$2,813
|$2,476
|$2,195
|$1,970
|$15,562
|Fuel
|$1,610
|$1,658
|$1,708
|$1,759
|$1,812
|$8,547
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,559
|$9,870
|$9,962
|$8,178
|$9,415
|$51,984
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 A4 Sedan 2.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,002
|$1,031
|$1,063
|$1,094
|$1,127
|$5,317
|Maintenance
|$1,928
|$1,915
|$2,443
|$1,009
|$2,610
|$9,904
|Repairs
|$1,336
|$1,430
|$1,540
|$1,659
|$1,785
|$7,750
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,358
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,525
|Financing
|$1,355
|$1,089
|$806
|$505
|$182
|$3,936
|Depreciation
|$6,230
|$2,869
|$2,526
|$2,239
|$2,009
|$15,873
|Fuel
|$1,642
|$1,691
|$1,742
|$1,794
|$1,848
|$8,718
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,850
|$10,067
|$10,161
|$8,342
|$9,603
|$53,024
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 A4 Sedan 2.0T Premium Plus 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,345
|$1,385
|$1,428
|$1,470
|$1,514
|$7,142
|Maintenance
|$2,589
|$2,571
|$3,281
|$1,355
|$3,506
|$13,303
|Repairs
|$1,795
|$1,921
|$2,069
|$2,228
|$2,398
|$10,409
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,823
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$2,048
|Financing
|$1,819
|$1,463
|$1,082
|$678
|$244
|$5,287
|Depreciation
|$8,368
|$3,854
|$3,392
|$3,007
|$2,699
|$21,320
|Fuel
|$2,206
|$2,271
|$2,340
|$2,410
|$2,482
|$11,709
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,946
|$13,522
|$13,648
|$11,204
|$12,899
|$71,218
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 A4 Sedan 2.0T Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,385
|$1,426
|$1,469
|$1,513
|$1,558
|$7,350
|Maintenance
|$2,665
|$2,647
|$3,377
|$1,394
|$3,608
|$13,691
|Repairs
|$1,847
|$1,977
|$2,129
|$2,293
|$2,468
|$10,713
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,877
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,108
|Financing
|$1,872
|$1,506
|$1,114
|$698
|$251
|$5,441
|Depreciation
|$8,612
|$3,966
|$3,491
|$3,095
|$2,778
|$21,942
|Fuel
|$2,270
|$2,338
|$2,408
|$2,480
|$2,555
|$12,051
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,528
|$13,917
|$14,046
|$11,531
|$13,275
|$73,297
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 A4 Sedan 2.0T Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,355
|$1,395
|$1,438
|$1,481
|$1,525
|$7,194
|Maintenance
|$2,608
|$2,590
|$3,305
|$1,365
|$3,531
|$13,400
|Repairs
|$1,808
|$1,935
|$2,084
|$2,244
|$2,415
|$10,485
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,837
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$2,063
|Financing
|$1,833
|$1,474
|$1,090
|$683
|$246
|$5,325
|Depreciation
|$8,429
|$3,882
|$3,417
|$3,029
|$2,719
|$21,476
|Fuel
|$2,222
|$2,288
|$2,357
|$2,427
|$2,501
|$11,795
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,091
|$13,621
|$13,748
|$11,286
|$12,993
|$71,738
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 A4 Sedan 2.0T Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,021
|$1,051
|$1,084
|$1,116
|$1,149
|$5,422
|Maintenance
|$1,966
|$1,952
|$2,491
|$1,029
|$2,661
|$10,098
|Repairs
|$1,362
|$1,458
|$1,570
|$1,691
|$1,820
|$7,902
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,384
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,555
|Financing
|$1,381
|$1,111
|$822
|$515
|$185
|$4,013
|Depreciation
|$6,352
|$2,926
|$2,575
|$2,283
|$2,049
|$16,184
|Fuel
|$1,674
|$1,724
|$1,776
|$1,829
|$1,884
|$8,889
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,141
|$10,265
|$10,360
|$8,505
|$9,792
|$54,063
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2016 A4
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Audi A4 in Virginia is:not available
Related Used 2016 Audi A4 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019