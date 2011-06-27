Estimated values
2005 Audi A4 3.0 quattro AWD 2dr Cabriolet (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,057
|$4,779
|$5,742
|Clean
|$2,729
|$4,268
|$5,120
|Average
|$2,073
|$3,244
|$3,876
|Rough
|$1,417
|$2,221
|$2,632
Estimated values
2005 Audi A4 3.0 quattro Special Ed. AWD 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,503
|$3,799
|$4,523
|Clean
|$2,235
|$3,392
|$4,033
|Average
|$1,698
|$2,579
|$3,054
|Rough
|$1,160
|$1,765
|$2,074
Estimated values
2005 Audi A4 1.8T Fwd 2dr Cabriolet (1.8L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,423
|$3,747
|$4,486
|Clean
|$2,163
|$3,346
|$4,000
|Average
|$1,643
|$2,543
|$3,028
|Rough
|$1,123
|$1,741
|$2,057
Estimated values
2005 Audi A4 1.8T Special Ed. Fwd 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,834
|$2,847
|$3,412
|Clean
|$1,637
|$2,542
|$3,042
|Average
|$1,244
|$1,932
|$2,303
|Rough
|$850
|$1,323
|$1,564
Estimated values
2005 Audi A4 3.0 Fwd 2dr Cabriolet (3.0L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,299
|$4,967
|$5,901
|Clean
|$2,945
|$4,435
|$5,262
|Average
|$2,237
|$3,372
|$3,984
|Rough
|$1,529
|$2,308
|$2,705
Estimated values
2005 Audi A4 3.0 Special Ed. Fwd 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,291
|$3,498
|$4,173
|Clean
|$2,046
|$3,123
|$3,721
|Average
|$1,554
|$2,374
|$2,817
|Rough
|$1,062
|$1,625
|$1,913
Estimated values
2005 Audi A4 1.8T Fwd 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,857
|$2,633
|$3,069
|Clean
|$1,657
|$2,351
|$2,737
|Average
|$1,259
|$1,787
|$2,072
|Rough
|$861
|$1,223
|$1,407
Estimated values
2005 Audi A4 3.0 Avant quattro Special Ed. AWD 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,488
|$3,778
|$4,498
|Clean
|$2,221
|$3,373
|$4,011
|Average
|$1,687
|$2,564
|$3,037
|Rough
|$1,153
|$1,756
|$2,062
Estimated values
2005 Audi A4 New 2.0T Avant quattro AWD 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,377
|$3,345
|$3,889
|Clean
|$2,122
|$2,987
|$3,468
|Average
|$1,612
|$2,270
|$2,625
|Rough
|$1,102
|$1,554
|$1,783
Estimated values
2005 Audi A4 3.0 quattro AWD 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,271
|$3,411
|$4,048
|Clean
|$2,028
|$3,045
|$3,609
|Average
|$1,540
|$2,315
|$2,733
|Rough
|$1,053
|$1,585
|$1,856
Estimated values
2005 Audi A4 1.8T Avant quattro Special Ed. AWD 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,082
|$3,201
|$3,827
|Clean
|$1,859
|$2,859
|$3,413
|Average
|$1,412
|$2,173
|$2,584
|Rough
|$965
|$1,488
|$1,755
Estimated values
2005 Audi A4 3.0 Avant quattro AWD 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,579
|$3,682
|$4,302
|Clean
|$2,302
|$3,288
|$3,836
|Average
|$1,749
|$2,499
|$2,904
|Rough
|$1,196
|$1,711
|$1,972
Estimated values
2005 Audi A4 1.8T quattro AWD 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,947
|$2,842
|$3,344
|Clean
|$1,739
|$2,537
|$2,982
|Average
|$1,321
|$1,929
|$2,258
|Rough
|$903
|$1,321
|$1,533
Estimated values
2005 Audi A4 New 2.0T Fwd 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,015
|$3,041
|$3,616
|Clean
|$1,799
|$2,715
|$3,224
|Average
|$1,366
|$2,064
|$2,441
|Rough
|$934
|$1,413
|$1,658
Estimated values
2005 Audi A4 New 3.2 quattro AWD 4dr Sedan (3.1L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,119
|$2,768
|$3,137
|Clean
|$1,892
|$2,472
|$2,797
|Average
|$1,437
|$1,879
|$2,117
|Rough
|$983
|$1,287
|$1,438
Estimated values
2005 Audi A4 1.8T Special Ed. Fwd 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,923
|$2,974
|$3,561
|Clean
|$1,716
|$2,655
|$3,175
|Average
|$1,304
|$2,019
|$2,404
|Rough
|$891
|$1,382
|$1,633
Estimated values
2005 Audi A4 1.8T Avant quattro AWD 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,913
|$4,426
|$5,273
|Clean
|$2,601
|$3,952
|$4,702
|Average
|$1,976
|$3,005
|$3,560
|Rough
|$1,350
|$2,057
|$2,418
Estimated values
2005 Audi A4 1.8T Avant quattro Special Ed. AWD 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,172
|$3,330
|$3,976
|Clean
|$1,939
|$2,973
|$3,546
|Average
|$1,473
|$2,260
|$2,684
|Rough
|$1,007
|$1,547
|$1,823
Estimated values
2005 Audi A4 New 3.2 Avant quattro AWD 4dr Wagon (3.1L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,240
|$3,748
|$4,587
|Clean
|$2,000
|$3,347
|$4,090
|Average
|$1,519
|$2,544
|$3,097
|Rough
|$1,039
|$1,742
|$2,103
Estimated values
2005 Audi A4 1.8T quattro Special Ed. AWD 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,369
|$1,876
|$2,163
|Clean
|$1,222
|$1,675
|$1,929
|Average
|$929
|$1,273
|$1,460
|Rough
|$635
|$872
|$992
Estimated values
2005 Audi A4 3.0 quattro AWD 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,134
|$2,841
|$3,240
|Clean
|$1,905
|$2,536
|$2,890
|Average
|$1,447
|$1,928
|$2,188
|Rough
|$989
|$1,320
|$1,486
Estimated values
2005 Audi A4 New 2.0T quattro AWD 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,108
|$3,178
|$3,776
|Clean
|$1,882
|$2,838
|$3,367
|Average
|$1,430
|$2,157
|$2,549
|Rough
|$977
|$1,477
|$1,731
Estimated values
2005 Audi A4 1.8T quattro Special Ed. AWD 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,007
|$3,096
|$3,704
|Clean
|$1,792
|$2,764
|$3,302
|Average
|$1,361
|$2,101
|$2,500
|Rough
|$931
|$1,439
|$1,698
Estimated values
2005 Audi A4 3.0 Avant quattro Special Ed. AWD 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,579
|$3,905
|$4,646
|Clean
|$2,302
|$3,487
|$4,143
|Average
|$1,749
|$2,651
|$3,136
|Rough
|$1,196
|$1,815
|$2,130
Estimated values
2005 Audi A4 3.0 quattro Special Ed. AWD 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,413
|$3,672
|$4,376
|Clean
|$2,155
|$3,279
|$3,902
|Average
|$1,637
|$2,493
|$2,954
|Rough
|$1,119
|$1,706
|$2,006
Estimated values
2005 Audi A4 1.8T quattro AWD 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,840
|$2,468
|$2,824
|Clean
|$1,643
|$2,204
|$2,518
|Average
|$1,248
|$1,676
|$1,906
|Rough
|$853
|$1,147
|$1,295
Estimated values
2005 Audi A4 1.8T Avant quattro AWD 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,445
|$3,939
|$4,774
|Clean
|$2,182
|$3,518
|$4,257
|Average
|$1,658
|$2,674
|$3,223
|Rough
|$1,133
|$1,831
|$2,189
Estimated values
2005 Audi A4 New 2.0T Fwd 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,654
|$4,634
|$5,734
|Clean
|$2,369
|$4,138
|$5,113
|Average
|$1,800
|$3,146
|$3,871
|Rough
|$1,230
|$2,154
|$2,629
Estimated values
2005 Audi A4 3.0 Fwd 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,311
|$1,531
|$1,660
|Clean
|$1,170
|$1,367
|$1,480
|Average
|$889
|$1,039
|$1,120
|Rough
|$608
|$712
|$761
Estimated values
2005 Audi A4 New 2.0T Avant quattro AWD 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,339
|$3,567
|$4,256
|Clean
|$2,088
|$3,185
|$3,795
|Average
|$1,586
|$2,422
|$2,873
|Rough
|$1,084
|$1,658
|$1,951
Estimated values
2005 Audi A4 3.0 Avant quattro AWD 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,375
|$3,523
|$4,165
|Clean
|$2,120
|$3,145
|$3,714
|Average
|$1,610
|$2,391
|$2,812
|Rough
|$1,101
|$1,637
|$1,910
Estimated values
2005 Audi A4 1.8T Fwd 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,441
|$3,910
|$4,729
|Clean
|$2,179
|$3,491
|$4,217
|Average
|$1,655
|$2,654
|$3,192
|Rough
|$1,132
|$1,817
|$2,168
Estimated values
2005 Audi A4 New 2.0T quattro AWD 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,147
|$3,281
|$3,916
|Clean
|$1,917
|$2,930
|$3,492
|Average
|$1,456
|$2,227
|$2,644
|Rough
|$995
|$1,525
|$1,796