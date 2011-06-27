  1. Home
Estimated values
2005 Audi A4 3.0 quattro AWD 2dr Cabriolet (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,057$4,779$5,742
Clean$2,729$4,268$5,120
Average$2,073$3,244$3,876
Rough$1,417$2,221$2,632
Estimated values
2005 Audi A4 3.0 quattro Special Ed. AWD 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,503$3,799$4,523
Clean$2,235$3,392$4,033
Average$1,698$2,579$3,054
Rough$1,160$1,765$2,074
Estimated values
2005 Audi A4 1.8T Fwd 2dr Cabriolet (1.8L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,423$3,747$4,486
Clean$2,163$3,346$4,000
Average$1,643$2,543$3,028
Rough$1,123$1,741$2,057
Estimated values
2005 Audi A4 1.8T Special Ed. Fwd 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,834$2,847$3,412
Clean$1,637$2,542$3,042
Average$1,244$1,932$2,303
Rough$850$1,323$1,564
Estimated values
2005 Audi A4 3.0 Fwd 2dr Cabriolet (3.0L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,299$4,967$5,901
Clean$2,945$4,435$5,262
Average$2,237$3,372$3,984
Rough$1,529$2,308$2,705
Estimated values
2005 Audi A4 3.0 Special Ed. Fwd 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,291$3,498$4,173
Clean$2,046$3,123$3,721
Average$1,554$2,374$2,817
Rough$1,062$1,625$1,913
Estimated values
2005 Audi A4 1.8T Fwd 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,857$2,633$3,069
Clean$1,657$2,351$2,737
Average$1,259$1,787$2,072
Rough$861$1,223$1,407
Estimated values
2005 Audi A4 3.0 Avant quattro Special Ed. AWD 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,488$3,778$4,498
Clean$2,221$3,373$4,011
Average$1,687$2,564$3,037
Rough$1,153$1,756$2,062
Estimated values
2005 Audi A4 New 2.0T Avant quattro AWD 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,377$3,345$3,889
Clean$2,122$2,987$3,468
Average$1,612$2,270$2,625
Rough$1,102$1,554$1,783
Estimated values
2005 Audi A4 3.0 quattro AWD 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,271$3,411$4,048
Clean$2,028$3,045$3,609
Average$1,540$2,315$2,733
Rough$1,053$1,585$1,856
Estimated values
2005 Audi A4 1.8T Avant quattro Special Ed. AWD 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,082$3,201$3,827
Clean$1,859$2,859$3,413
Average$1,412$2,173$2,584
Rough$965$1,488$1,755
Estimated values
2005 Audi A4 3.0 Avant quattro AWD 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,579$3,682$4,302
Clean$2,302$3,288$3,836
Average$1,749$2,499$2,904
Rough$1,196$1,711$1,972
Estimated values
2005 Audi A4 1.8T quattro AWD 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,947$2,842$3,344
Clean$1,739$2,537$2,982
Average$1,321$1,929$2,258
Rough$903$1,321$1,533
Estimated values
2005 Audi A4 New 2.0T Fwd 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,015$3,041$3,616
Clean$1,799$2,715$3,224
Average$1,366$2,064$2,441
Rough$934$1,413$1,658
Estimated values
2005 Audi A4 New 3.2 quattro AWD 4dr Sedan (3.1L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,119$2,768$3,137
Clean$1,892$2,472$2,797
Average$1,437$1,879$2,117
Rough$983$1,287$1,438
Estimated values
2005 Audi A4 1.8T Special Ed. Fwd 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,923$2,974$3,561
Clean$1,716$2,655$3,175
Average$1,304$2,019$2,404
Rough$891$1,382$1,633
Estimated values
2005 Audi A4 1.8T Avant quattro AWD 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,913$4,426$5,273
Clean$2,601$3,952$4,702
Average$1,976$3,005$3,560
Rough$1,350$2,057$2,418
Estimated values
2005 Audi A4 1.8T Avant quattro Special Ed. AWD 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,172$3,330$3,976
Clean$1,939$2,973$3,546
Average$1,473$2,260$2,684
Rough$1,007$1,547$1,823
Estimated values
2005 Audi A4 New 3.2 Avant quattro AWD 4dr Wagon (3.1L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,240$3,748$4,587
Clean$2,000$3,347$4,090
Average$1,519$2,544$3,097
Rough$1,039$1,742$2,103
Estimated values
2005 Audi A4 1.8T quattro Special Ed. AWD 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,369$1,876$2,163
Clean$1,222$1,675$1,929
Average$929$1,273$1,460
Rough$635$872$992
Estimated values
2005 Audi A4 3.0 quattro AWD 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,134$2,841$3,240
Clean$1,905$2,536$2,890
Average$1,447$1,928$2,188
Rough$989$1,320$1,486
Estimated values
2005 Audi A4 New 2.0T quattro AWD 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,108$3,178$3,776
Clean$1,882$2,838$3,367
Average$1,430$2,157$2,549
Rough$977$1,477$1,731
Estimated values
2005 Audi A4 1.8T quattro Special Ed. AWD 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,007$3,096$3,704
Clean$1,792$2,764$3,302
Average$1,361$2,101$2,500
Rough$931$1,439$1,698
Estimated values
2005 Audi A4 3.0 Avant quattro Special Ed. AWD 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,579$3,905$4,646
Clean$2,302$3,487$4,143
Average$1,749$2,651$3,136
Rough$1,196$1,815$2,130
Estimated values
2005 Audi A4 3.0 quattro Special Ed. AWD 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,413$3,672$4,376
Clean$2,155$3,279$3,902
Average$1,637$2,493$2,954
Rough$1,119$1,706$2,006
Estimated values
2005 Audi A4 1.8T quattro AWD 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,840$2,468$2,824
Clean$1,643$2,204$2,518
Average$1,248$1,676$1,906
Rough$853$1,147$1,295
Estimated values
2005 Audi A4 1.8T Avant quattro AWD 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,445$3,939$4,774
Clean$2,182$3,518$4,257
Average$1,658$2,674$3,223
Rough$1,133$1,831$2,189
Estimated values
2005 Audi A4 New 2.0T Fwd 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,654$4,634$5,734
Clean$2,369$4,138$5,113
Average$1,800$3,146$3,871
Rough$1,230$2,154$2,629
Estimated values
2005 Audi A4 3.0 Fwd 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,311$1,531$1,660
Clean$1,170$1,367$1,480
Average$889$1,039$1,120
Rough$608$712$761
Estimated values
2005 Audi A4 New 2.0T Avant quattro AWD 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,339$3,567$4,256
Clean$2,088$3,185$3,795
Average$1,586$2,422$2,873
Rough$1,084$1,658$1,951
Estimated values
2005 Audi A4 3.0 Avant quattro AWD 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,375$3,523$4,165
Clean$2,120$3,145$3,714
Average$1,610$2,391$2,812
Rough$1,101$1,637$1,910
Estimated values
2005 Audi A4 1.8T Fwd 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,441$3,910$4,729
Clean$2,179$3,491$4,217
Average$1,655$2,654$3,192
Rough$1,132$1,817$2,168
Estimated values
2005 Audi A4 New 2.0T quattro AWD 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,147$3,281$3,916
Clean$1,917$2,930$3,492
Average$1,456$2,227$2,644
Rough$995$1,525$1,796
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2005 Audi A4 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2005 Audi A4 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,369 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,138 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels.
A number of factors will affect how much a Audi A4 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2005 Audi A4 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,369 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,138 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2005 Audi A4, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2005 Audi A4 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,369 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,138 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2005 Audi A4. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2005 Audi A4 and see how it feels.
The value of a used 2005 Audi A4 ranges from $1,230 to $5,734, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options.
To understand if the 2005 Audi A4 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.