Estimated values
2017 MINI Clubman Cooper ALL4 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,855
|$15,533
|$17,306
|Clean
|$13,521
|$15,148
|$16,859
|Average
|$12,853
|$14,378
|$15,965
|Rough
|$12,185
|$13,607
|$15,071
Estimated values
2017 MINI Clubman Cooper 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,929
|$14,506
|$16,172
|Clean
|$12,617
|$14,146
|$15,754
|Average
|$11,994
|$13,427
|$14,919
|Rough
|$11,370
|$12,707
|$14,083
Estimated values
2017 MINI Clubman Cooper S 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,695
|$16,335
|$18,068
|Clean
|$14,340
|$15,930
|$17,602
|Average
|$13,632
|$15,120
|$16,668
|Rough
|$12,923
|$14,309
|$15,735
Estimated values
2017 MINI Clubman John Cooper Works ALL4 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,908
|$21,911
|$24,029
|Clean
|$19,428
|$21,367
|$23,409
|Average
|$18,468
|$20,281
|$22,167
|Rough
|$17,508
|$19,194
|$20,926
Estimated values
2017 MINI Clubman Cooper S ALL4 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,221
|$17,997
|$19,875
|Clean
|$15,830
|$17,551
|$19,362
|Average
|$15,047
|$16,658
|$18,335
|Rough
|$14,265
|$15,766
|$17,308