Estimated values
2017 MINI Clubman Cooper ALL4 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,855$15,533$17,306
Clean$13,521$15,148$16,859
Average$12,853$14,378$15,965
Rough$12,185$13,607$15,071
2017 MINI Clubman Cooper 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,929$14,506$16,172
Clean$12,617$14,146$15,754
Average$11,994$13,427$14,919
Rough$11,370$12,707$14,083
2017 MINI Clubman Cooper S 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,695$16,335$18,068
Clean$14,340$15,930$17,602
Average$13,632$15,120$16,668
Rough$12,923$14,309$15,735
2017 MINI Clubman John Cooper Works ALL4 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,908$21,911$24,029
Clean$19,428$21,367$23,409
Average$18,468$20,281$22,167
Rough$17,508$19,194$20,926
2017 MINI Clubman Cooper S ALL4 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,221$17,997$19,875
Clean$15,830$17,551$19,362
Average$15,047$16,658$18,335
Rough$14,265$15,766$17,308
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2017 MINI Clubman on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 MINI Clubman with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $12,617 for one in "Clean" condition and about $14,146 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2017 MINI Clubman. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2017 MINI Clubman and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2017 MINI Clubman ranges from $11,370 to $16,172, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2017 MINI Clubman is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.