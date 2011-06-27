Estimated values
2010 Mercury Mariner Hybrid 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,215
|$4,236
|$4,928
|Clean
|$3,041
|$4,000
|$4,639
|Average
|$2,694
|$3,528
|$4,063
|Rough
|$2,346
|$3,057
|$3,487
Estimated values
2010 Mercury Mariner Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,191
|$4,142
|$4,786
|Clean
|$3,019
|$3,911
|$4,506
|Average
|$2,674
|$3,450
|$3,947
|Rough
|$2,329
|$2,989
|$3,387