Estimated values
2005 Mercury Monterey Luxury 4dr Minivan (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,141
|$3,095
|$3,627
|Clean
|$2,000
|$2,890
|$3,382
|Average
|$1,718
|$2,480
|$2,891
|Rough
|$1,435
|$2,070
|$2,401
Estimated values
2005 Mercury Monterey Premier 4dr Minivan (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,524
|$3,245
|$3,651
|Clean
|$2,357
|$3,030
|$3,404
|Average
|$2,024
|$2,600
|$2,911
|Rough
|$1,691
|$2,170
|$2,417
Estimated values
2005 Mercury Monterey Convenience 4dr Minivan (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,047
|$2,966
|$3,477
|Clean
|$1,912
|$2,769
|$3,242
|Average
|$1,642
|$2,376
|$2,772
|Rough
|$1,372
|$1,983
|$2,302