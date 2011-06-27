  1. Home
Estimated values
2004 Mercury Mountaineer Luxury AWD 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,180$3,008$3,441
Clean$1,987$2,740$3,137
Average$1,602$2,204$2,529
Rough$1,216$1,668$1,921
Estimated values
2004 Mercury Mountaineer Luxury AWD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,035$2,653$2,976
Clean$1,855$2,417$2,713
Average$1,495$1,944$2,187
Rough$1,135$1,471$1,661
Estimated values
2004 Mercury Mountaineer Convenience AWD 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,045$2,791$3,181
Clean$1,864$2,543$2,900
Average$1,502$2,045$2,338
Rough$1,141$1,548$1,776
Estimated values
2004 Mercury Mountaineer Premier AWD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,135$2,896$3,292
Clean$1,946$2,638$3,001
Average$1,569$2,122$2,420
Rough$1,191$1,606$1,838
Estimated values
2004 Mercury Mountaineer Premier AWD 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,186$3,049$3,502
Clean$1,993$2,778$3,192
Average$1,606$2,234$2,574
Rough$1,220$1,691$1,955
Estimated values
2004 Mercury Mountaineer Luxury Rwd 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,995$2,778$3,189
Clean$1,819$2,531$2,907
Average$1,466$2,036$2,343
Rough$1,113$1,541$1,780
Estimated values
2004 Mercury Mountaineer Convenience Rwd 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,968$2,800$3,236
Clean$1,794$2,550$2,950
Average$1,446$2,051$2,378
Rough$1,098$1,552$1,807
Estimated values
2004 Mercury Mountaineer Premier Rwd 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,173$2,900$3,279
Clean$1,981$2,642$2,989
Average$1,597$2,125$2,410
Rough$1,212$1,608$1,831
Estimated values
2004 Mercury Mountaineer Convenience AWD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,906$2,610$2,977
Clean$1,738$2,377$2,714
Average$1,401$1,912$2,188
Rough$1,064$1,447$1,662
Estimated values
2004 Mercury Mountaineer Convenience Rwd 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,991$2,725$3,109
Clean$1,815$2,482$2,834
Average$1,463$1,997$2,285
Rough$1,111$1,511$1,735
Estimated values
2004 Mercury Mountaineer Premier Rwd 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,084$2,833$3,226
Clean$1,899$2,581$2,941
Average$1,531$2,076$2,371
Rough$1,162$1,571$1,801
Estimated values
2004 Mercury Mountaineer Luxury Rwd 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,118$2,853$3,235
Clean$1,931$2,598$2,949
Average$1,556$2,090$2,378
Rough$1,182$1,582$1,806
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2004 Mercury Mountaineer on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2004 Mercury Mountaineer with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,794 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,550 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Mercury Mountaineer is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2004 Mercury Mountaineer with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,794 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,550 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2004 Mercury Mountaineer, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2004 Mercury Mountaineer with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,794 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,550 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2004 Mercury Mountaineer. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2004 Mercury Mountaineer and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2004 Mercury Mountaineer ranges from $1,098 to $3,236, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2004 Mercury Mountaineer is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.