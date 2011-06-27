Estimated values
2004 Mercury Mountaineer Luxury AWD 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,180
|$3,008
|$3,441
|Clean
|$1,987
|$2,740
|$3,137
|Average
|$1,602
|$2,204
|$2,529
|Rough
|$1,216
|$1,668
|$1,921
Estimated values
2004 Mercury Mountaineer Luxury AWD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,035
|$2,653
|$2,976
|Clean
|$1,855
|$2,417
|$2,713
|Average
|$1,495
|$1,944
|$2,187
|Rough
|$1,135
|$1,471
|$1,661
Estimated values
2004 Mercury Mountaineer Convenience AWD 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,045
|$2,791
|$3,181
|Clean
|$1,864
|$2,543
|$2,900
|Average
|$1,502
|$2,045
|$2,338
|Rough
|$1,141
|$1,548
|$1,776
Estimated values
2004 Mercury Mountaineer Premier AWD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,135
|$2,896
|$3,292
|Clean
|$1,946
|$2,638
|$3,001
|Average
|$1,569
|$2,122
|$2,420
|Rough
|$1,191
|$1,606
|$1,838
Estimated values
2004 Mercury Mountaineer Premier AWD 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,186
|$3,049
|$3,502
|Clean
|$1,993
|$2,778
|$3,192
|Average
|$1,606
|$2,234
|$2,574
|Rough
|$1,220
|$1,691
|$1,955
Estimated values
2004 Mercury Mountaineer Luxury Rwd 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,995
|$2,778
|$3,189
|Clean
|$1,819
|$2,531
|$2,907
|Average
|$1,466
|$2,036
|$2,343
|Rough
|$1,113
|$1,541
|$1,780
Estimated values
2004 Mercury Mountaineer Convenience Rwd 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,968
|$2,800
|$3,236
|Clean
|$1,794
|$2,550
|$2,950
|Average
|$1,446
|$2,051
|$2,378
|Rough
|$1,098
|$1,552
|$1,807
Estimated values
2004 Mercury Mountaineer Premier Rwd 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,173
|$2,900
|$3,279
|Clean
|$1,981
|$2,642
|$2,989
|Average
|$1,597
|$2,125
|$2,410
|Rough
|$1,212
|$1,608
|$1,831
Estimated values
2004 Mercury Mountaineer Convenience AWD 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,906
|$2,610
|$2,977
|Clean
|$1,738
|$2,377
|$2,714
|Average
|$1,401
|$1,912
|$2,188
|Rough
|$1,064
|$1,447
|$1,662
Estimated values
2004 Mercury Mountaineer Convenience Rwd 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,991
|$2,725
|$3,109
|Clean
|$1,815
|$2,482
|$2,834
|Average
|$1,463
|$1,997
|$2,285
|Rough
|$1,111
|$1,511
|$1,735
Estimated values
2004 Mercury Mountaineer Premier Rwd 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,084
|$2,833
|$3,226
|Clean
|$1,899
|$2,581
|$2,941
|Average
|$1,531
|$2,076
|$2,371
|Rough
|$1,162
|$1,571
|$1,801
Estimated values
2004 Mercury Mountaineer Luxury Rwd 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,118
|$2,853
|$3,235
|Clean
|$1,931
|$2,598
|$2,949
|Average
|$1,556
|$2,090
|$2,378
|Rough
|$1,182
|$1,582
|$1,806