Estimated values
2008 Mercury Mariner Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.3L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,759
|$3,721
|$4,265
|Clean
|$2,578
|$3,471
|$3,969
|Average
|$2,215
|$2,970
|$3,377
|Rough
|$1,852
|$2,469
|$2,785
Estimated values
2008 Mercury Mariner Hybrid 4dr SUV (2.3L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,804
|$3,861
|$4,458
|Clean
|$2,619
|$3,601
|$4,149
|Average
|$2,251
|$3,082
|$3,530
|Rough
|$1,882
|$2,562
|$2,911