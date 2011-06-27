Estimated values
1991 Mercury Cougar LS 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$705
|$1,396
|$1,772
|Clean
|$620
|$1,231
|$1,563
|Average
|$450
|$901
|$1,144
|Rough
|$280
|$571
|$725
Estimated values
1991 Mercury Cougar XR7 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$790
|$1,426
|$1,772
|Clean
|$695
|$1,257
|$1,563
|Average
|$505
|$920
|$1,144
|Rough
|$314
|$583
|$725