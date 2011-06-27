Estimated values
2002 Mercury Cougar Sport Ultimate 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,990
|$2,762
|$3,197
|Clean
|$1,769
|$2,460
|$2,845
|Average
|$1,325
|$1,854
|$2,140
|Rough
|$882
|$1,249
|$1,435
Estimated values
2002 Mercury Cougar Sport 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,884
|$2,632
|$3,053
|Clean
|$1,674
|$2,343
|$2,716
|Average
|$1,255
|$1,767
|$2,043
|Rough
|$835
|$1,190
|$1,370
Estimated values
2002 Mercury Cougar 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,863
|$2,603
|$3,022
|Clean
|$1,655
|$2,318
|$2,689
|Average
|$1,240
|$1,748
|$2,022
|Rough
|$826
|$1,177
|$1,356
Estimated values
2002 Mercury Cougar Sport Premium 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,929
|$2,687
|$3,115
|Clean
|$1,714
|$2,392
|$2,771
|Average
|$1,285
|$1,804
|$2,085
|Rough
|$855
|$1,215
|$1,398
Estimated values
2002 Mercury Cougar 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,840
|$2,576
|$2,991
|Clean
|$1,635
|$2,294
|$2,661
|Average
|$1,225
|$1,730
|$2,001
|Rough
|$815
|$1,165
|$1,342