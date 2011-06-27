Estimated values
1997 Mercury Mountaineer 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,306
|$2,060
|$2,436
|Clean
|$1,170
|$1,846
|$2,190
|Average
|$899
|$1,419
|$1,700
|Rough
|$627
|$992
|$1,209
Estimated values
1997 Mercury Mountaineer 4dr SUV AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,270
|$1,924
|$2,249
|Clean
|$1,138
|$1,725
|$2,023
|Average
|$874
|$1,326
|$1,569
|Rough
|$610
|$926
|$1,116