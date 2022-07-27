What is the DB11?

The DB11 is the latest iteration of a long line of Aston Martin grand-touring machines. From the DB5 on, these cars were made so that Aston's wealthy clientele could make their way from London to Paris with both grace and elegance. The DB11 faithfully carries on that tradition with one of the best interiors Aston has put into a car (maybe ever), V8 and V12 powertrains, and an excellent comfort-to-handling balance. Its interior tech is a little dated, however, and we'd like just slightly more attention paid to build quality.

Last year, the V8 model gained some additional power and the automaker made minor tweaks to the options lists. For 2023, we expect Aston to do a little bit more than that. Aston Martin Chairman Lawrence Stroll recently said that, for 2023, the DB11 would be getting updates that would effectively make it an all-new car. We expect those revisions to apply to both the interior and exterior.

Specifics aren't out yet, but refreshed exterior looks aren't out of the question, nor is reworked suspension and chassis tuning to give the DB11 a greater bandwidth. Inside, we'd love to see a more modern infotainment system with a controller that doesn't feel like it was ripped from a 2011 Mercedes E-Class. As soon as Aston releases the information, we'll be updating this page with all the details.