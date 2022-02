Cameron Rogers has worked in the automotive industry since 2013. He has tested and reviewed hundreds of vehicles over the course of his career.

If you've ever fantasized about avoiding bad guys on the roads of Monte Carlo or drifting around corners in the Swiss Alps while dodging helicopter machine gun fire, the car you should undoubtedly picture yourself in is an Aston Martin like the DB11. The 2022 Aston Martin DB11 is a grand tourer — an exotic two-door that combines the high-speed athleticism of a sport coupe with the comfortable ride of a luxury car.

The DB11's exterior is simultaneously understated and awe-inspiring, affording it a sort of under-the-radar chic that more extroverted sports cars can't hope to match. The cabin is a tale of two automakers, blending Aston Martin's materials craftsmanship with Mercedes-Benz's relatively straightforward infotainment system. You also have your choice of engines: Mercedes' venerable twin-turbocharged V8 or a twin-turbo V12 of Aston's design. Each offers a rich soundtrack to complement the spy movie playing out in your mind as you crawl through Rodeo Drive traffic.

The Aston Martin is a fantastic grand tourer, but it competes against some heavy hitters in the exotics category. Chief among these is the Bentley Continental GT, which offers a sublime driving experience and peerless cabin materials. The Audi R8, Ferrari Roma and Lamborghini Huracan are all in the mix, too, if you're looking for something a little sportier. There's also the Porsche 911 Turbo S, which has a more understated presence than the vehicles listed here but expertly blends extreme performance with everyday usability. Any of these picks would be an excellent choice for if you're looking to add a little spice to your life.