Appraise this car

2017 Aston Martin DB11 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Powerful V12 engine has plenty of grand-touring character
  • Distinct and lustful design
  • Several colors, options and details available for personalization
  • Rear seats aren't very useful
  • Lacks several now-common driver aids and safety features
Aston Martin DB11 for Sale
2018
2017
List Price
$138,888
Used DB11 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Which DB11 does Edmunds recommend?

We'd be plenty content with a DB11 off the shelf. It's got a richly detailed interior and enough audio tech to keep us satisfied, plus a 600-hp V12 and incomparable style. But what fun is off-the-rack when you can have made-to-measure? We'd definitely opt for ventilated seats to enjoy the DB11 on a hot day. We might spring for an even higher grade of leather. If you plan to use the DB11 for extended journeys (and why not?), skip the midgrade Aston Martin sound system and vault directly to the Bang & Olufsen system, the better to maximize enjoyment of Wagner and Verdi on empty wooded backroads.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

It's the Bond car. That's the only reason we'd need to buy an Aston Martin. No car represents power and understatement like those that have served Her Majesty in a dozen spy thrillers. If the guns and gadgets don't grab you, the drop-dead style will. The 2017 Aston Martin DB11 is the newest arrival.

The DB11 is a grand touring coupe that succeeds Aston's DB9, a car that ended a 12-year production run last year. The new model doesn't look much different, but underneath is a new aluminum body and structure. Larger strides are more apparent inside the cabin, and underhood is an all-new turbocharged 12-cylinder engine.

Aston calls the DB11 a "2+2," which in theory means you could seat two passengers in the back. In practice, you won't want to, at least no one you consider family or friend. These are very small rear seats.

No matter. A stately English lord like the DB11 needs only one other seat for a companion, a seat swathed in fine leather, decorative stitching and surrounded by a cabin swollen with luxury comforts. But it's the driver who gets the ultimate benefit, using fingers and foot to dole out up to 600 horsepower from a 12-cylinder engine. Sound, speed and sheer gravity force — the new DB11 is more sensory experience than mere locomotion.

2017 Aston Martin DB11 models

The 2017 Aston Martin DB11 comes in a single, well-equipped trim level offering a handful of à la carte options. Luxury appointments such as soft leather seating and advanced tech come standard, and an extensive options list lets you tailor the DB11 to your personal tastes. At the heart of the beast is a turbocharged 5.2-liter V12 engine (600 hp, 516 pound-feet of torque) and an eight-speed automatic transmission that drives the rear wheels.

Standard features include 20-inch wheels, an adaptive suspension, LED headlights and taillights, power-adjustable front seats with heating, keyless ignition and entry, leather upholstery, a faux suede headliner, dual-zone automatic climate control, a 360-degree parking/reverse camera view, and front and rear parking sensors.

Technology features include a digital instrument and gauges display, an 8-inch infotainment display with rotary control dial, Bluetooth, satellite radio, iPhone integration, a USB input, a premium Aston Martin audio system, and an in-car Wi-Fi hotspot.

Of course, plenty of customization awaits from there. DB11 buyers can opt for upgraded leather, carpet, interior color and decorative stitching, as well as ventilated seats, an upgraded Aston Martin or a top-level Bang & Olufsen sound, and exterior enhancements such as a gloss-black body kit, several different 20-inch wheel designs, colored brake calipers, and cosmetic roof and hood treatments.

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2017 Aston Martin DB11.

Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 4
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
600 hp @ 6500 rpm
See all Used 2017 Aston Martin DB11 features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the DB11 models:

Title: Front and Rear Parking Sensors
Provides audible alerts and aids in preventing or minimizing low-speed collisions with objects or pedestrians.
Pelvis, Thorax and Side Curtain Airbags
Protects in the event of collision, a nice thing to count on when your car can reach 200 mph.
360-Degree Bird's-Eye Camera
Provides a top-down view of the areas surrounding the DB11, helping to reduce the likelihood of collisions in parking lots.

More about the 2017 Aston Martin DB11

Used 2017 Aston Martin DB11 Overview

The Used 2017 Aston Martin DB11 is offered in the following submodels: DB11 Coupe. Available styles include 2dr Coupe (5.2L 12cyl Turbo 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Aston Martin DB11?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 Aston Martin DB11 trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 Aston Martin DB11 Base is priced between $138,888 and$138,888 with odometer readings between 12390 and12390 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2017 Aston Martin DB11s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 Aston Martin DB11 for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2017 DB11s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $138,888 and mileage as low as 12390 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2017 Aston Martin DB11.

Can't find a used 2017 Aston Martin DB11s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Aston Martin DB11 for sale - 3 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $18,694.

Find a used Aston Martin for sale - 12 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $10,388.

Find a used certified pre-owned Aston Martin DB11 for sale - 4 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $7,984.

Find a used certified pre-owned Aston Martin for sale - 1 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $17,863.

