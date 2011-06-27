2017 Aston Martin DB11 Review
Pros & Cons
- Powerful V12 engine has plenty of grand-touring character
- Distinct and lustful design
- Several colors, options and details available for personalization
- Rear seats aren't very useful
- Lacks several now-common driver aids and safety features
It's the Bond car. That's the only reason we'd need to buy an Aston Martin. No car represents power and understatement like those that have served Her Majesty in a dozen spy thrillers. If the guns and gadgets don't grab you, the drop-dead style will. The 2017 Aston Martin DB11 is the newest arrival.
The DB11 is a grand touring coupe that succeeds Aston's DB9, a car that ended a 12-year production run last year. The new model doesn't look much different, but underneath is a new aluminum body and structure. Larger strides are more apparent inside the cabin, and underhood is an all-new turbocharged 12-cylinder engine.
Aston calls the DB11 a "2+2," which in theory means you could seat two passengers in the back. In practice, you won't want to, at least no one you consider family or friend. These are very small rear seats.
No matter. A stately English lord like the DB11 needs only one other seat for a companion, a seat swathed in fine leather, decorative stitching and surrounded by a cabin swollen with luxury comforts. But it's the driver who gets the ultimate benefit, using fingers and foot to dole out up to 600 horsepower from a 12-cylinder engine. Sound, speed and sheer gravity force — the new DB11 is more sensory experience than mere locomotion.
2017 Aston Martin DB11 models
The 2017 Aston Martin DB11 comes in a single, well-equipped trim level offering a handful of à la carte options. Luxury appointments such as soft leather seating and advanced tech come standard, and an extensive options list lets you tailor the DB11 to your personal tastes. At the heart of the beast is a turbocharged 5.2-liter V12 engine (600 hp, 516 pound-feet of torque) and an eight-speed automatic transmission that drives the rear wheels.
Standard features include 20-inch wheels, an adaptive suspension, LED headlights and taillights, power-adjustable front seats with heating, keyless ignition and entry, leather upholstery, a faux suede headliner, dual-zone automatic climate control, a 360-degree parking/reverse camera view, and front and rear parking sensors.
Technology features include a digital instrument and gauges display, an 8-inch infotainment display with rotary control dial, Bluetooth, satellite radio, iPhone integration, a USB input, a premium Aston Martin audio system, and an in-car Wi-Fi hotspot.
Of course, plenty of customization awaits from there. DB11 buyers can opt for upgraded leather, carpet, interior color and decorative stitching, as well as ventilated seats, an upgraded Aston Martin or a top-level Bang & Olufsen sound, and exterior enhancements such as a gloss-black body kit, several different 20-inch wheel designs, colored brake calipers, and cosmetic roof and hood treatments.
Safety
- Title: Front and Rear Parking Sensors
- Provides audible alerts and aids in preventing or minimizing low-speed collisions with objects or pedestrians.
- Pelvis, Thorax and Side Curtain Airbags
- Protects in the event of collision, a nice thing to count on when your car can reach 200 mph.
- 360-Degree Bird's-Eye Camera
- Provides a top-down view of the areas surrounding the DB11, helping to reduce the likelihood of collisions in parking lots.
