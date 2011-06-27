I absolutely LOVE my DB11 V12 Coupe. It is an exotic car, with the performance of an exotic car, but it is easy to drive and not as flashy as most exotics. We live the heart of Boston and driving around the financial district is as easy as our Porsche Macan Turbo. Visibility is great and the 360 camera system helps a lot in tight spaces. I worried a lot about scraping the front chin but in 3 months we have not scraped it yet. It feels and sounds like you are going faster than you are at lower speeds, but at higher speeds they all feel the same. It is not an exaggeration when I say going 75 feels the same as going 105, which requires frequent monitoring of speed on the interstate. The interior is absolutely amazing in every respect, and the seats are both supportive and comfortable, even after several hours in them. It is also one of the sexiest cars on the road. If you want an exotic that somewhat blends in, is lovely to look at and sit in, easy to drive and more performance capability than you will ever need off the race track, then you cannot go wrong with a DB11. If you do not care about gas mileage, then go with the V12. I had the performance package installed bumping it to 630 hp; noticed the difference as soon as I left the dealership with it.

