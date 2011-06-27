  1. Home
  2. Aston Martin
  3. Aston Martin DB11
  4. Used 2018 Aston Martin DB11
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(2)
Appraise this car

2018 Aston Martin DB11 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Powerful V12 engine offers stately grand-touring character
  • New optional 503-hp V8 engine makes for lighter, sharper performance
  • Distinct and lust-worthy design
  • Several colors, options and details available for personalization
  • The rear seats aren't very useful
  • Many common driver aids and safety features not offered
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
Aston Martin DB11 for Sale
2018
2017
List Price Range
$130,888 - $149,888
Used DB11 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Which DB11 does Edmunds recommend?

We'd be plenty content with a DB11 off the shelf. It's got incomparable style, a richly detailed interior and enough tech to keep us satisfied. But what fun is off-the-rack when you can have made-to-measure? We'd definitely opt for ventilated seats to enjoy the DB11 on a hot day and might even spring for a higher grade of leather. We'd skip the midgrade Aston Martin sound system and vault directly to the Bang & Olufsen system, the better to maximize enjoyment of Wagner and Verdi on empty wooded backroads. Finally, we'd choose the new V8 engine option because it's lighter and promises more fun in the twists and turns.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

No car represents power, style and understatement quite like this silver-screen classic. The 2018 Aston Martin DB11 continues the work of its predecessors with drop-dead style, intoxicating performance, and refined European cachet. Sure, there are other lust-worthy cars on the DB11's level (a Bentley Continental GT or McLaren, perhaps), but few make driving such a dashing experience.

The DB11 is a grand touring coupe that succeeds Aston's DB9. Today's DB11 doesn't look much different than the DB9, but underneath is a revised aluminum body structure. Modern upgrades are more apparent inside the cabin, with improved materials and electronics, and underhood is a turbocharged 12-cylinder engine.

For 2018, that sublime 12-cylinder is joined by a new 503-horsepower V8 engine option sourced from Mercedes-Benz's high-performance AMG division. Aston officials say a V8-equipped DB11 is more than 200 pounds lighter than a V12-powered coupe, and that the smaller-sized engine is better centered within the car's wheelbase. The result is a car that handles with a bit more speed and precision than the larger-engine grand touring car.

Aston calls the DB11 a "2+2," which in theory means you could seat two passengers in the back. In practice, you won't want to, at least no one you consider family or friend. These are very small rear seats. No matter. A stately English grand touring car such as the DB11 needs only one other seat for a companion, a seat swathed in fine leather, decorative stitching and surrounded by a cabin swollen with luxury comforts. Sound, speed and sheer presence — the DB11 is more sensory experience than mere locomotion.

2018 Aston Martin DB11 models

The 2018 Aston Martin DB11 comes in a single, well-equipped trim level offering a handful of stand-alone options. Luxury appointments such as soft leather seating and advanced tech come standard, and an extensive options list lets you tailor the DB11 to your personal tastes. At the heart of the beast is a choice of a 4.0-liter turbocharged V8 (503 hp, 498 pound-feet of torque) or a turbocharged 5.2-liter V12 engine (600 hp, 516 lb-ft) and an eight-speed automatic transmission that drives the rear wheels.

Standard features include 20-inch wheels, an adaptive suspension, LED headlights and taillights, a power-opening trunk, power-adjustable heated front seats, keyless ignition and entry, leather upholstery, a faux suede headliner, dual-zone automatic climate control, a 360-degree parking camera, and front and rear parking sensors.

Technology features include a digital instrument and gauges display, an 8-inch infotainment display with a rotary control dial, Bluetooth, satellite radio, iPhone integration, a USB input, a premium Aston Martin audio system, and an in-car Wi-Fi hotspot.

Of course, plenty of customization awaits. DB11 buyers can opt for upgraded leather, carpet, interior color and decorative stitching, as well as ventilated seats, an upgraded Aston Martin or a top-level Bang & Olufsen sound, and exterior enhancements such as a gloss-black body kit, several different 20-inch wheel designs, colored brake calipers, and cosmetic roof and hood treatments.

Driving

The DB11 delivers graceful acceleration when driven sensibly and rewards more spirited effort with satisfying engine noises. Sport mode livens up engine response and adjustable suspension sharpens handling. But the car's mass is felt near its limits; this is a touring car, not lithe sport coupe.

Comfort

The front seats are firm and hold you in place when cornering, and they're still suitable for long-distance touring. The rear seats are a nice gesture but are more suited to luggage overflow than humans. You'll hear plenty of engine and exhaust, along with lingering wind and road noise.

Interior

The DB11 is a vast improvement on DB9 predecessor, extending to its rich leather upholstery, wood trim and design. Gone are shared parts from lesser automakers, replaced with Mercedes-sourced electronics and switchgear. Using controls embedded in the glossy dash panel is distracting but better.

Utility

The rear transaxle reduces valuable trunk space, but there's enough room for a few weekend bags. Small-item storage is minimal. Most of your handheld things will go in the clamshell-opening center console.

Technology

Standard tech includes navigation with 8-inch display, a virtual instrument panel, and an infotainment dial-and-trace controller borrowed from Mercedes. No advanced safety aids standard, but blind-spot warning and self-parking system are optional. Available Bang & Olufsen audio is worth the money.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 Aston Martin DB11.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
2 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 2 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Our third Aston
Gene,12/22/2018
V12 2dr Coupe (5.2L 12cyl Turbo 8A)
This is our third Aston Martin. My wife thinks that it is the most beautiful car we have ever had, and this car is our 76th car. When I go to Cars and Coffee with it they have us park with the exotic cars. Last month between a Ferrari and Lamborghini. It had a crowd around it from the time we got there until we left. It gets noticed more than I thought it would, but always with positive responses. None of the negative that a Ferrari or Lamborghini gets. It is a true GT car with a bit more towards sport than the Bentley that is a bit more towards comfort. Our Bentley is a GT Speed that also has 600 hp but has all wheel drive. The DB11 has 600 hp but with rear wheel drive and can be a handful if you turn off the traction control. It has a beautiful leather interior that is very comfortable even on long trips. It is just about the perfect GT car.
We call her Jane
Scott,08/25/2018
V12 2dr Coupe (5.2L 12cyl Turbo 8A)
I absolutely LOVE my DB11 V12 Coupe. It is an exotic car, with the performance of an exotic car, but it is easy to drive and not as flashy as most exotics. We live the heart of Boston and driving around the financial district is as easy as our Porsche Macan Turbo. Visibility is great and the 360 camera system helps a lot in tight spaces. I worried a lot about scraping the front chin but in 3 months we have not scraped it yet. It feels and sounds like you are going faster than you are at lower speeds, but at higher speeds they all feel the same. It is not an exaggeration when I say going 75 feels the same as going 105, which requires frequent monitoring of speed on the interstate. The interior is absolutely amazing in every respect, and the seats are both supportive and comfortable, even after several hours in them. It is also one of the sexiest cars on the road. If you want an exotic that somewhat blends in, is lovely to look at and sit in, easy to drive and more performance capability than you will ever need off the race track, then you cannot go wrong with a DB11. If you do not care about gas mileage, then go with the V12. I had the performance package installed bumping it to 630 hp; noticed the difference as soon as I left the dealership with it.
See all 2 reviews of the 2018 Aston Martin DB11
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 4
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
503 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 4
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
600 hp @ 6500 rpm
See all Used 2018 Aston Martin DB11 features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the DB11 models:

Front and Rear Parking Sensors
Provides audible alerts and aids in preventing or minimizing low-speed collisions with objects or pedestrians.
Pelvis, Thorax and Side Curtain Airbags
Protects in the event of collision, a nice thing to count on when your car can reach 200 mph.
360-Degree Bird's-Eye Camera
Provides a top-down view of the areas surrounding the DB11, helping to reduce the likelihood of collisions in parking lots.

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2018 Aston Martin DB11

Used 2018 Aston Martin DB11 Overview

The Used 2018 Aston Martin DB11 is offered in the following submodels: DB11 Coupe. Available styles include V8 2dr Coupe (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8A), and V12 2dr Coupe (5.2L 12cyl Turbo 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 Aston Martin DB11?

Price comparisons for Used 2018 Aston Martin DB11 trim styles:

  • The Used 2018 Aston Martin DB11 V12 is priced between $149,888 and$149,888 with odometer readings between 1100 and1100 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Aston Martin DB11 V8 is priced between $130,888 and$130,888 with odometer readings between 12087 and12087 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2018 Aston Martin DB11s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 Aston Martin DB11 for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2018 DB11s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $130,888 and mileage as low as 1100 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2018 Aston Martin DB11.

Can't find a used 2018 Aston Martin DB11s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Aston Martin DB11 for sale - 6 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $13,423.

Find a used Aston Martin for sale - 11 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $23,635.

Find a used certified pre-owned Aston Martin DB11 for sale - 6 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $13,603.

Find a used certified pre-owned Aston Martin for sale - 7 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $12,310.

Should I lease or buy a 2018 Aston Martin DB11?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Aston Martin lease specials
Check out Aston Martin DB11 lease specials

Related Used 2018 Aston Martin DB11 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles