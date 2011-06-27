2018 Aston Martin DB11 Review
- Powerful V12 engine offers stately grand-touring character
- New optional 503-hp V8 engine makes for lighter, sharper performance
- Distinct and lust-worthy design
- Several colors, options and details available for personalization
- The rear seats aren't very useful
- Many common driver aids and safety features not offered
No car represents power, style and understatement quite like this silver-screen classic. The 2018 Aston Martin DB11 continues the work of its predecessors with drop-dead style, intoxicating performance, and refined European cachet. Sure, there are other lust-worthy cars on the DB11's level (a Bentley Continental GT or McLaren, perhaps), but few make driving such a dashing experience.
The DB11 is a grand touring coupe that succeeds Aston's DB9. Today's DB11 doesn't look much different than the DB9, but underneath is a revised aluminum body structure. Modern upgrades are more apparent inside the cabin, with improved materials and electronics, and underhood is a turbocharged 12-cylinder engine.
For 2018, that sublime 12-cylinder is joined by a new 503-horsepower V8 engine option sourced from Mercedes-Benz's high-performance AMG division. Aston officials say a V8-equipped DB11 is more than 200 pounds lighter than a V12-powered coupe, and that the smaller-sized engine is better centered within the car's wheelbase. The result is a car that handles with a bit more speed and precision than the larger-engine grand touring car.
Aston calls the DB11 a "2+2," which in theory means you could seat two passengers in the back. In practice, you won't want to, at least no one you consider family or friend. These are very small rear seats. No matter. A stately English grand touring car such as the DB11 needs only one other seat for a companion, a seat swathed in fine leather, decorative stitching and surrounded by a cabin swollen with luxury comforts. Sound, speed and sheer presence — the DB11 is more sensory experience than mere locomotion.
2018 Aston Martin DB11 models
The 2018 Aston Martin DB11 comes in a single, well-equipped trim level offering a handful of stand-alone options. Luxury appointments such as soft leather seating and advanced tech come standard, and an extensive options list lets you tailor the DB11 to your personal tastes. At the heart of the beast is a choice of a 4.0-liter turbocharged V8 (503 hp, 498 pound-feet of torque) or a turbocharged 5.2-liter V12 engine (600 hp, 516 lb-ft) and an eight-speed automatic transmission that drives the rear wheels.
Standard features include 20-inch wheels, an adaptive suspension, LED headlights and taillights, a power-opening trunk, power-adjustable heated front seats, keyless ignition and entry, leather upholstery, a faux suede headliner, dual-zone automatic climate control, a 360-degree parking camera, and front and rear parking sensors.
Technology features include a digital instrument and gauges display, an 8-inch infotainment display with a rotary control dial, Bluetooth, satellite radio, iPhone integration, a USB input, a premium Aston Martin audio system, and an in-car Wi-Fi hotspot.
Of course, plenty of customization awaits. DB11 buyers can opt for upgraded leather, carpet, interior color and decorative stitching, as well as ventilated seats, an upgraded Aston Martin or a top-level Bang & Olufsen sound, and exterior enhancements such as a gloss-black body kit, several different 20-inch wheel designs, colored brake calipers, and cosmetic roof and hood treatments.
- Front and Rear Parking Sensors
- Provides audible alerts and aids in preventing or minimizing low-speed collisions with objects or pedestrians.
- Pelvis, Thorax and Side Curtain Airbags
- Protects in the event of collision, a nice thing to count on when your car can reach 200 mph.
- 360-Degree Bird's-Eye Camera
- Provides a top-down view of the areas surrounding the DB11, helping to reduce the likelihood of collisions in parking lots.
