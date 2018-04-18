Used 2018 Aston Martin DB11 for Sale Near Me

Napleton's Aston Martin of Chicago - Downers Grove / Illinois

2017 Aston Martin DB11 Launch Edition finished in Stratus White paintwork over Spicy Red full-grain leather with white contrast quilting & contrast brogue. A timeless sports car color combination. Now offered for sale with 12-month Aston Martin warranty. The exemplary Grand Tourer - DB11 is supremely comfortable and supremely capable at any speed thanks to a twin-turbocharged V12 engine producing 600hp, an adjustable suspension, and clever active aerodynamics. Unmatched craftsmanship is evident throughout the stunning exterior and hand-crafted interior. Notable options include 1,000W Bang & Olufsen stereo, Interior Quilting & Brogue, Heated & Ventilated seats with power bolsters, Automatic Parking, Red seatbelts, 360-camera, 20" wheels, and much more! Total options added up to an original MSRP of $256,687 Myth 1: All buybacks are defective vehicles. Facts: While it's true that vehicles repurchased by a manufacturer may need repairs to correct problems, that isn't always the case. Vehicles are often repurchased as a gesture of goodwill to maintain a valued relationship with a loyal customer. In other instances, parts may not have been available in a timely manner to fix a minor problem and the customer may ask the manufacturer buy back the vehicle. There are even cases where buyers will fabricate problems to get out of a vehicle if they know how to use the "Lemon Laws" to their advantage. And of course, there are times when a vehicle does have a legitimate mechanical problem that needs extra attention to correct. Regardless of the reason for a buyback, when a true problem does exist, the manufacturer not only wants to fix it, the company is required by law to fully correct any issues before the vehicle is offered for sale. 2: What if the problem isn't fixed? I don't want to end up with some one else's headache. : Let's face it - the last thing a manufacturer wants is to repurchase a vehicle. But when a repurchase is necessary, the manufacturer doesn't want to risk its reputation by failing to address the problem responsible for the buyback. You can be sure that any repurchased vehicle is thoroughly inspected to ensure that the original problem has been corrected and that the vehicle is in premium condition before it is cleared for resale. All repurchased vehicles are offered for sale with the balance of the original manufacturer's warranty in effect. In addition, most vehicles also have a 12 months/12,000 miles warranty coverage on the mechanical system or part that was repaired under the buyback. With this assurance - and the option to extend that warranty coverage further still - the buyer can be sure that his vehicle meets or exceeds all manufacturer requirements. 3: The manufacturer of a buyback just wants to get rid of the car. : Hardly. Auto manufacturers - particularly those who produce luxury vehicles -- value their reputation as a maker of vehicles people love to drive and own. That prestige is a huge part of the value attached to the models that they sell, and it's an asset that auto manufacturers want to protect. It is our experience that the manufacturer is going to be very certain that the repurchased vehicle meets all requirements for performance before it is offered for sale.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Lemon History Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : Yes Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Aston Martin DB11 with 360-degree camera, Tire Pressure Warning, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 12 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: SCFRMFAV7HGL00244

Stock: PPG2813

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-12-2020