Used 2018 Aston Martin DB11 for Sale Near Me
- 10,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$120,000
Vanguard Kia of Arlington - Arlington / Texas
**Clean CarFax**, **Non-Smoker**, ABS brakes, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.Contingent upon dealer acceptance of terms. Terms may vary. Certification and additional reconditioning fees may apply.ABS brakes, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Remote keyless entry, Traction control, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 9 Speakers, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Knee airbag, Leather steering wheel, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: DAB AM/FM Infotainment System, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Spoiler, Strathmore Leather Seat Trim, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, and Wheels: 20 10-Spoke Silver Diamond Turned.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Aston Martin DB11 V12 with 360-degree camera, Tire Pressure Warning, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCFRMFAV5JGL04914
Stock: P2143
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-18-2020
- 6,064 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$134,947$1,028 Below Market
Porsche North Olmsted - North Olmsted / Ohio
Onyx Black / Lords Red Interior, Brogue Detailing, Blind Spot, Technology Package, Nexus Quilting, Satin Chopped Carbon trim, 10 spoke Directional Gloss Black Diamond Turned Wheels. Compare to $259,212 MSRP!Factory warranty expires 11/29/2020 with unlimited miles. Up to 3 additional years of coverage may be purchased.Vehicle serviced by Aston Martin Certified technicians!$259,212 MSRP! Classic Combo Onyx Black/Lords Red interior!Garage Door Opener $450.00 Match to Seat Inner (Colour/Finish) $2,270.00 Gloss Black Roof Panel $1,595.00 Headrest Embroidery - DB11 Logo $750.00 V12 Side Fender Badges $145.00 Base Floor Mats $295.00 Nexus Quilting $2,270.00 Trim Inlay Satin Chopped Carbon $3,785.00 10spk Directional Gloss Black DT $3,190.00 Colour Keyed Steering Wheel $750.00 Technology Pack $3,190.00 Smoked Rear Lamps $750.00 Brogue Detailing $2,270.00 Blind Spot Assistance $750.00 Brake Calipers - Black $1,595.00 Power Seat Bolsters $750.00 Auto Park Assist $750.00 Bodypack - Black $1,020.00 Ventilated Front Seats $1,595.00 Paint - Contemporary $1,828.00 Two Leather Colour Interior $750.00 Gloss Black Roof Strake $2,270.00 Dark Exterior Finisher Pack $3,190.00 Leather Colour - Contemporary $1,828.00 Carpet Colour - Contemporary $1,595.00
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Aston Martin DB11 V12 with 360-degree camera, Tire Pressure Warning, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCFRMFAV8JGL03711
Stock: AN01701A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-17-2018
- 10,792 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$139,900
Excell Auto Group - Boca Raton / Florida
Introducing the 2018 Aston Martin DB11 powered by Aston's terrific 5.9L V12 Engine. Have you been dreaming of owning a sleek Aston Martin DB11, but did not want to pay the new car price or get haggled at a dealership? Here is your chance to own this DB11 at a huge discount to a new one and without the stress! This esteemed Aston Martin DB11 is the true definition of sports, prestige, and comfort. Options on this loaded, 2018 Aston Martin DB11 include: Technology Pack 2+2 Seating Arrangement Trim Inlay - Piano Black Red Stitching Red Aston Martin Logo on Headrest Black Brake Calipers Bluetooth Satellite Radio iPod Conectivity Power Everything AND MORE! The color combination is perfect on this 2018 Aston Martin DB 11 with a Gray exterior and a Black leather interior and make it the one to own! You are worry-free when viewing this 2018 Aston Martin DB11 as it's a 100% Carfax certified, one owner accident-free vehicle and it still retains a balance of the factory warranty! YOU CAN OWN THIS 2018 ASTON MARTIN DB11 FOR $26000 DOLLARS A MONTH WITH $1139 DOLLARS DOWN WITH APPROVED CREDIT PLUS TAX AND REGISTRATION IN YOUR STATE. THE PAYMENTS ADVERTISED ARE BASED ON 144 MONTH FINANCE AT 6.50% RATE! Please feel free to call with any questions to 561.998.5557 Daytime or Nights at 561.756.1933, we hope you will be our next satisfied client! - Contact Sales Department at 561-998-5557 or 3595036@ebizdealers.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Aston Martin DB11 V12 with 360-degree camera, Tire Pressure Warning, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCFRMFAV7JGL04932
Stock: L04932
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 14,247 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$128,800
Ocean Mazda - Miami / Florida
Clean CARFAX. Black 2018 Aston Martin DB11 RWD 8-Speed Automatic V12Recent Arrival!Our goal is to make your car buying experience the best possible. Ocean Mazda's virtual dealership offers a wide variety of new and used cars, Mazda incentives, service specials, and Mazda parts savings. Conveniently located in Doral, FL we are just a short drive from Miami, FL and Hialeah, FL.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Aston Martin DB11 V12 with 360-degree camera, Tire Pressure Warning, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCFRMFAV7JGL04994
Stock: L19338A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-16-2020
- certified
2018 Aston Martin DB11 V812,087 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$130,888
Aston Martin Washington DC - Vienna / Virginia
Clean CARFAX. 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 9 Speakers, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: DAB AM/FM Infotainment System, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Spoiler, Strathmore Leather Seat Trim, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 20" 10-Spoke Silver. Frost RWD 2018 Aston Martin DB11 Base 4.0L V8Proudly service Washington D.C. And all surrounding areas! Call 703-712-8324 to schedule your VIP appointment today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Aston Martin DB11 V8 with 360-degree camera, Tire Pressure Warning, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCFRMFAWXJGL02696
Stock: PL02696
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 04-18-2018
- 9,239 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$134,900
Aston Martin Summit - Summit / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Aston Martin DB11 V12 with 360-degree camera, Tire Pressure Warning, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCFRMFAV8JGL03109
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 10,893 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$139,950
Holman Motorcars - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
Holman Motorcars is excited to offer this outstanding-looking 2018 Aston Martin DB11 White with the following features:Aston Martin Premium Audio System, Auto Parking, Blind Spot Monitoring, Contrast Stitching Color, Garage Door Opener, Heated & Ventilated Front Seats, Red Painted Brake Calipers, Wheels: 20" 10-Spoke Directional Silver. 2018 Aston Martin DB11 CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.Certified. Certification Program Details: Bentley CertificationThank you for selecting Holman Motorcars to research your next luxury vehicle lease or purchase. Buy with full confidence from a fully authorized Aston Martin/Bentley/Rolls Royce dealership owned and operated by Holman Automotive Group, a family run company in business for over 90 years that treats all of our customers like royalty. Our Ft. Lauderdale dealership has the best selection of new/pre-owned Rolls Royce/Bentley/Aston Martin vehicles available. If you have any questions regarding a specific vehicle, please call Ralph Avila at 954-335-2250.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Aston Martin DB11 V8 with 360-degree camera, Tire Pressure Warning, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCFRMFAWXJGL03797
Stock: JGL03797
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 1,100 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$149,888
Aston Martin Washington DC - Vienna / Virginia
Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. ***Certified Aston Martin*** INCLUDES 1 YEAR UNLIMITED MILE WARRANTY***, Aston Martin Certified Certified, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 9 Speakers, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: DAB AM/FM Infotainment System, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Spoiler, Strathmore Leather Seat Trim, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers. White RWD 2018 Aston Martin DB11 Base V12 Certified. Certification Program Details: Aston Martin CertifiedProudly service Washington D.C. And all surrounding areas! Call 703-712-8324 to schedule your VIP appointment today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Aston Martin DB11 V12 with 360-degree camera, Tire Pressure Warning, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCFRMFAV1JGL03291
Stock: 9NN01580A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 1,874 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$139,900
Marshall Goldman Motor Sales - Cleveland / Ohio
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Aston Martin DB11 V8 with 360-degree camera, Tire Pressure Warning, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCFRMFAW8JGL04348
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Not ProvidedTitle issue, Personal Use
$254,509
MotorCars of Atlanta - Atlanta / Georgia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Aston Martin DB11 V12 with 360-degree camera, Tire Pressure Warning, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCFRMFAV4JGL03821
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 6,639 milesTitle issue, Personal UseGreat Deal
$149,899$43,202 Below Market
Morrie's Luxury Auto - Minnetonka / Minnesota
Clean CARFAX. ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Comfort Pack Coupe, Compass, Dark Chrome Interior Jewellery Pack, DB11 Contemporary & Luxury Pack, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Black Pack, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Light Ash Open Pore Trim Inlay, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Remote keyless entry, Technology Pack, Traction control.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Aston Martin DB11 V8 with 360-degree camera, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCFRMFAW8KGL07252
Stock: BD10027
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-19-2020
- certified
2019 Aston Martin DB11 V8 Volante1,006 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$199,900$17,438 Below Market
The Collection - Coral Gables / Florida
Contact Edward Gonzalez Aston Martin Sales Manager @ 305-476-2032 for addtional information.BUY AND DRIVE WORRY FREE! Own this CARFAX 1-Owner and Buyback Guarantee Qualified DB11 today, worry free! OWN ASTON MARTIN CERTIFIED! Enjoy these Certified Aston Martin benefits a 140 point inspection, 24/7 roadside assistance, a warranty of: For total peace of mind, your authorized dealer will ensure that the car comes with a minimum of 12 months Aston Martin warranty. This offers you comprehensive protection against unexpected repair costs. Our warranty program also allows you to renew and extend your coverage up to 10 years or 85,000 miles (136,000 km). *Please consult with your Aston Martin Dealer for further information on the range of Aston Martin Extended Warranties (Extended Service Contract - North America) available., Comprehensive roadside assistance As the owner of an Aston Martin you should enjoy trouble-free motoring. However, should the unexpected occur, you'll reap the benefit of a comprehensive roadside assistance package. Expert technicians, fully qualified to give your car the best possible care, will be on-hand in the case of any motoring emergency. VERY LOW MILES! At just 1006 miles, this 2019 Aston Martin provides great value. LOADED WITH VALUE! Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Navigation System, Front Heated Seats. This Aston Martin DB11 also includes Clock, Climate Control, Power Passenger Seat, Tachometer, Dual Zone Climate Control, Memory Seat Position, Digital Info Center, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Steering Radio Controls, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Lthr. Shifter, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Traction Control, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Dynamic Stability, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, Satellite Radio, Rear Spoiler, Sport Seats, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Vanity Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights, Parking Sensors, Reverse Camera, Side Curtain Airbags, Roll Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, Aux. Audio Input, HD Radio. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Leather Interior Surface, Bluetooth Connection, Bucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Driver Vanity Mirror, Heated Front Seat(s), Navigation System, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Power Driver Seat, Rear Bucket Seats, Automatic Headlights, Convertible Soft Top, Daytime Running Lights, Headlights-Auto-Leveling, Heated Mirrors, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Mirror Memory, Power Folding Mirrors, Rain Sensing Wipers, Rear Spoiler, Active Suspension, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Brake Assist, Engine Immobilizer, Locking/Limited Slip Differential, Turbocharged, Back-Up Camera, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Rollover Protection Bars, Bluetooth Connection, Bucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Driver Vanity Mirror, Heated Front Seat(s), Navigation System, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Power Driver Seat, Rear Bucket Seats, Automatic Headlights, Convertible Soft Top, Daytime Running Lights, Headlights-Auto-Leveling, Heated Mirrors, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Mirror Memory, Power Folding Mirrors, Rain Sensing Wipers, Rear Spoiler, Back-Up Camera, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Rollover Protection Bars Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Parking Sensors, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Aston Martin Sales at 305-444-5555 or astonmartinsales@thecollection.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Aston Martin DB11 V8 Volante with Soft Top, 360-degree camera, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: SCFRMFCW7KGM08036
Stock: L18086
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 10,738 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$112,400$19,746 Below Market
Aston Martin Summit - Summit / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Aston Martin DB11 with 360-degree camera, Tire Pressure Warning, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: SCFRMFAV2HGL00524
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 3,988 milesNo accidents, LeaseFair Deal
$153,800$11,672 Below Market
Porsche Irvine - Irvine / California
Exterior Black Pack Pure Black; Seat Technology Pack Piano Black Trim Inlay Piano Black Seat Back Celestial Seat Perforation Embroidered Aston Martin Wings Headrest Feature Smoked Rear Tail Lights Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Contrast Stitching Color This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This 2019 Aston Martin DB11 V8 is proudly offered by Porsche Irvine This Aston Martin includes: CELESTIAL SEAT PERFORATION Leather Seats EXTERIOR BLACK PACK TECHNOLOGY PACK PIANO BLACK SEAT BACK CONTRAST STITCHING COLOR WHEELS: 20 10-SPOKE DIRECTIONAL GLOSS BLACK Chrome Wheels Aluminum Wheels Steel Wheels POWER SEAT BOLSTERS Power Passenger Seat Power Driver Seat PIANO BLACK TRIM INLAY EMBROIDERED ASTON MARTIN WINGS HEADREST FEATURE SMOKED REAR TAIL LIGHTS *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Aston Martin DB11 V8 with 360-degree camera, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCFRMFAW6KGL07945
Stock: KGL07945
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-22-2020
- 2,319 milesGood Deal
$167,990$18,401 Below Market
Audi Rancho Mirage - Rancho Mirage / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Aston Martin DB11 V8 with 360-degree camera, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCFRMFAW9KGL08099
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 8,370 milesLemon history, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$127,177
Napleton's Aston Martin of Chicago - Downers Grove / Illinois
2017 Aston Martin DB11 Launch Edition finished in Stratus White paintwork over Spicy Red full-grain leather with white contrast quilting & contrast brogue. A timeless sports car color combination. Now offered for sale with 12-month Aston Martin warranty. The exemplary Grand Tourer - DB11 is supremely comfortable and supremely capable at any speed thanks to a twin-turbocharged V12 engine producing 600hp, an adjustable suspension, and clever active aerodynamics. Unmatched craftsmanship is evident throughout the stunning exterior and hand-crafted interior. Notable options include 1,000W Bang & Olufsen stereo, Interior Quilting & Brogue, Heated & Ventilated seats with power bolsters, Automatic Parking, Red seatbelts, 360-camera, 20" wheels, and much more! Total options added up to an original MSRP of $256,687 Myth 1: All buybacks are defective vehicles. Facts: While it's true that vehicles repurchased by a manufacturer may need repairs to correct problems, that isn't always the case. Vehicles are often repurchased as a gesture of goodwill to maintain a valued relationship with a loyal customer. In other instances, parts may not have been available in a timely manner to fix a minor problem and the customer may ask the manufacturer buy back the vehicle. There are even cases where buyers will fabricate problems to get out of a vehicle if they know how to use the "Lemon Laws" to their advantage. And of course, there are times when a vehicle does have a legitimate mechanical problem that needs extra attention to correct. Regardless of the reason for a buyback, when a true problem does exist, the manufacturer not only wants to fix it, the company is required by law to fully correct any issues before the vehicle is offered for sale. 2: What if the problem isn't fixed? I don't want to end up with some one else's headache. : Let's face it - the last thing a manufacturer wants is to repurchase a vehicle. But when a repurchase is necessary, the manufacturer doesn't want to risk its reputation by failing to address the problem responsible for the buyback. You can be sure that any repurchased vehicle is thoroughly inspected to ensure that the original problem has been corrected and that the vehicle is in premium condition before it is cleared for resale. All repurchased vehicles are offered for sale with the balance of the original manufacturer's warranty in effect. In addition, most vehicles also have a 12 months/12,000 miles warranty coverage on the mechanical system or part that was repaired under the buyback. With this assurance - and the option to extend that warranty coverage further still - the buyer can be sure that his vehicle meets or exceeds all manufacturer requirements. 3: The manufacturer of a buyback just wants to get rid of the car. : Hardly. Auto manufacturers - particularly those who produce luxury vehicles -- value their reputation as a maker of vehicles people love to drive and own. That prestige is a huge part of the value attached to the models that they sell, and it's an asset that auto manufacturers want to protect. It is our experience that the manufacturer is going to be very certain that the repurchased vehicle meets all requirements for performance before it is offered for sale.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Lemon History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: Yes
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Aston Martin DB11 with 360-degree camera, Tire Pressure Warning, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: SCFRMFAV7HGL00244
Stock: PPG2813
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 4,401 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$149,900$14,346 Below Market
Terryville Chevrolet - Terryville / Connecticut
2019 Aston Martin DB11 Ultramarine Black CARFAX One-Owner. 8-Speed Automatic 4.0L V8 RWD Clean CARFAX. As one of the top car dealerships in Terryville, CT, we take pride in helping you find the perfect new, used or Certified Pre-Owned Chevrolet vehicle for your lifestyle and budget. Whether you see us first or last, you'll love us! 860-582-7434.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Aston Martin DB11 V8 with 360-degree camera, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCFRMFAW9KGL05042
Stock: L05042T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-02-2019
- 12,043 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$165,000$11,450 Below Market
Auto Enterprise - New Port Richey / Florida
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. DB11 Volante, 2D Convertible, 4.0L V8, 8-Speed Automatic, RWD, China Gray, Pure Black w/Caithness Monotone Leather Seat Trim or Caithness Duotone Leather Seat Trim or Leather Seat Upholstery or Leather Seat Upholstery (DUOA) or Leather Seat Upholstery (SEM1), 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 9 Speakers, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Compass, Convertible roof lining, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual Front Power Heated Sport Seats, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Glass rear window, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Integrated roll-over protection, Knee airbag, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power convertible roof, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Infotainment System w/Navigation, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Strathmore Leather Seat Trim, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 20 10-Spoke Silver.China Gray 2019 Aston Martin DB11 Volante RWD 4.0L V8At Jacobs Mitsubishi Our goal is to make you a customer for life. We want you to have the most enjoyable car buying experience possible . All prices displayed do not include additional accessories or fees and costs of closing including any government, additional packages applied to vehicle, including but not limited to JacobsCare, federal, dealer fees, taxes, registration, dealer document, cost of accessories, emissions testing, or any other fees. All prices, specifications and availability are subject to change at any time, without notice. Online pricing reflective of conditional consumer qualifications and stipulation to finance with our captive lenders and trade in their vehicle, not all applicants will be approved, offers may change at any time and may not reflect accuracy online, see dealer for most updated offers. Not all offers can be combined. Applicant may qualify for partial discount displayed by financing with another approved lender through and provided by Jacobs Mitsubishi. Contact dealer for most current information, availability or details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Aston Martin DB11 V8 Volante with Soft Top, 360-degree camera, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: SCFRMFCW4KGM07023
Stock: AM07023
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
