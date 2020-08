Used 2018 Aston Martin DB11 for Sale Near Me

Excell Auto Group - Boca Raton / Florida

Introducing the 2018 Aston Martin DB11 powered by Aston's terrific 5.9L V12 Engine. Have you been dreaming of owning a sleek Aston Martin DB11, but did not want to pay the new car price or get haggled at a dealership? Here is your chance to own this DB11 at a huge discount to a new one and without the stress! This esteemed Aston Martin DB11 is the true definition of sports, prestige, and comfort. Options on this loaded, 2018 Aston Martin DB11 include: Technology Pack 2+2 Seating Arrangement Trim Inlay - Piano Black Red Stitching Red Aston Martin Logo on Headrest Black Brake Calipers Bluetooth Satellite Radio iPod Conectivity Power Everything AND MORE! The color combination is perfect on this 2018 Aston Martin DB 11 with a Gray exterior and a Black leather interior and make it the one to own! You are worry-free when viewing this 2018 Aston Martin DB11 as it's a 100% Carfax certified, one owner accident-free vehicle and it still retains a balance of the factory warranty! YOU CAN OWN THIS 2018 ASTON MARTIN DB11 FOR $26000 DOLLARS A MONTH WITH $1139 DOLLARS DOWN WITH APPROVED CREDIT PLUS TAX AND REGISTRATION IN YOUR STATE. THE PAYMENTS ADVERTISED ARE BASED ON 144 MONTH FINANCE AT 6.50% RATE! Please feel free to call with any questions to 561.998.5557 Daytime or Nights at 561.756.1933, we hope you will be our next satisfied client! - Contact Sales Department at 561-998-5557 or 3595036@ebizdealers.com for more information. -

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Aston Martin DB11 V12 with 360-degree camera, Tire Pressure Warning, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 12 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

17 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 21 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: SCFRMFAV7JGL04932

Stock: L04932

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-06-2020