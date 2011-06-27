  1. Home
Used 2011 Acura ZDX Consumer Reviews

More about the 2011 ZDX
Wife choose a weird looking Crossover

ginter2, 09/06/2011
16 of 16 people found this review helpful

Its either you love the way it looks or you hate it. Great on the highway but living in the NY area driving in the city can be a bit nerving. Lets face it , there are numerous blind spots and I'd never ever drive it in the city if it didn't have the Advantage Pkg. This SUV is heavy @ 4500 pounds and you feel it. When I drive it I keep it in sport mode. Their are soooo many bells and whistles that it may take a good 6 months to learn them all. You never need to take your hands off the wheel. Just tell the car what you want and it does it.....short of driving itself. You feel very safe in this monster. Hense the huge price tag. Its only been about 3 weeks. Just add some wings to this baby!

