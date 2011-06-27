Estimated values
2011 Acura ZDX Advance Package 4dr Hatchback AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,506
|$14,847
|$16,592
|Clean
|$11,879
|$14,087
|$15,700
|Average
|$10,625
|$12,566
|$13,915
|Rough
|$9,372
|$11,046
|$12,130
Estimated values
2011 Acura ZDX 4dr Hatchback AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,200
|$12,558
|$14,300
|Clean
|$9,689
|$11,915
|$13,531
|Average
|$8,667
|$10,629
|$11,993
|Rough
|$7,644
|$9,343
|$10,454
Estimated values
2011 Acura ZDX Technology Package 4dr Hatchback AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,973
|$13,456
|$15,293
|Clean
|$10,423
|$12,767
|$14,470
|Average
|$9,323
|$11,389
|$12,825
|Rough
|$8,223
|$10,011
|$11,180