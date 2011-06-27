  1. Home
  2. Porsche
  3. Porsche 911
  4. Used 2002 Porsche 911
  5. Appraisal value

2002 Porsche 911 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2002 Porsche 911 Turbo AWD 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
OutstandingN/AN/AN/A
CleanN/AN/AN/A
AverageN/AN/AN/A
RoughN/AN/AN/A
Sell my 2002 Porsche 911 with EdmundsShop for a used Porsche 911 near you
Estimated values
2002 Porsche 911 Carrera Rwd 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,477$29,641$33,513
Clean$20,148$26,568$30,034
Average$15,490$20,421$23,077
Rough$10,831$14,274$16,120
Sell my 2002 Porsche 911 with EdmundsShop for a used Porsche 911 near you
Estimated values
2002 Porsche 911 Targa Tiptronic Rwd 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,629$24,568$27,776
Clean$16,699$22,020$24,893
Average$12,838$16,926$19,127
Rough$8,977$11,831$13,361
Sell my 2002 Porsche 911 with EdmundsShop for a used Porsche 911 near you
Estimated values
2002 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S Tiptronic AWD 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,891$24,912$28,165
Clean$16,933$22,329$25,242
Average$13,018$17,163$19,395
Rough$9,103$11,997$13,548
Sell my 2002 Porsche 911 with EdmundsShop for a used Porsche 911 near you
Estimated values
2002 Porsche 911 Carrera Rwd 2dr Cabriolet (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,465$32,263$36,477
Clean$21,930$28,917$32,691
Average$16,860$22,227$25,118
Rough$11,789$15,536$17,546
Sell my 2002 Porsche 911 with EdmundsShop for a used Porsche 911 near you
Estimated values
2002 Porsche 911 Carrera Tiptronic Rwd 2dr Cabriolet (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,324$22,845$25,829
Clean$15,528$20,477$23,148
Average$11,938$15,739$17,786
Rough$8,348$11,001$12,424
Sell my 2002 Porsche 911 with EdmundsShop for a used Porsche 911 near you
Estimated values
2002 Porsche 911 Carrera Tiptronic Rwd 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,729$22,061$24,943
Clean$14,995$19,774$22,354
Average$11,528$15,199$17,176
Rough$8,061$10,624$11,998
Sell my 2002 Porsche 911 with EdmundsShop for a used Porsche 911 near you
Estimated values
2002 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 Tiptronic AWD 2dr Cabriolet (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,855$26,183$29,602
Clean$17,797$23,468$26,530
Average$13,682$18,038$20,385
Rough$9,568$12,609$14,239
Sell my 2002 Porsche 911 with EdmundsShop for a used Porsche 911 near you
Estimated values
2002 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 AWD 2dr Cabriolet (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,662$39,118$44,226
Clean$26,588$35,062$39,636
Average$20,441$26,950$30,455
Rough$14,294$18,838$21,274
Sell my 2002 Porsche 911 with EdmundsShop for a used Porsche 911 near you
Estimated values
2002 Porsche 911 Turbo Tiptronic AWD 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
OutstandingN/AN/AN/A
CleanN/AN/AN/A
AverageN/AN/AN/A
RoughN/AN/AN/A
Sell my 2002 Porsche 911 with EdmundsShop for a used Porsche 911 near you
Estimated values
2002 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S AWD 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,588$42,975$48,588
Clean$29,211$38,519$43,544
Average$22,457$29,607$33,458
Rough$15,703$20,695$23,372
Sell my 2002 Porsche 911 with EdmundsShop for a used Porsche 911 near you
Estimated values
2002 Porsche 911 Targa Rwd 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,138$38,426$43,444
Clean$26,118$34,442$38,934
Average$20,080$26,473$29,916
Rough$14,041$18,505$20,897
Sell my 2002 Porsche 911 with EdmundsShop for a used Porsche 911 near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2002 Porsche 911 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2002 Porsche 911 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $20,148 for one in "Clean" condition and about $26,568 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Porsche 911 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2002 Porsche 911 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $20,148 for one in "Clean" condition and about $26,568 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2002 Porsche 911, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2002 Porsche 911 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $20,148 for one in "Clean" condition and about $26,568 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2002 Porsche 911. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2002 Porsche 911 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2002 Porsche 911 ranges from $10,831 to $33,513, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2002 Porsche 911 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.