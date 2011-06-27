Estimated values
2002 Porsche 911 Turbo AWD 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Clean
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Average
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Rough
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Estimated values
2002 Porsche 911 Carrera Rwd 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,477
|$29,641
|$33,513
|Clean
|$20,148
|$26,568
|$30,034
|Average
|$15,490
|$20,421
|$23,077
|Rough
|$10,831
|$14,274
|$16,120
Estimated values
2002 Porsche 911 Targa Tiptronic Rwd 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,629
|$24,568
|$27,776
|Clean
|$16,699
|$22,020
|$24,893
|Average
|$12,838
|$16,926
|$19,127
|Rough
|$8,977
|$11,831
|$13,361
Estimated values
2002 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S Tiptronic AWD 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,891
|$24,912
|$28,165
|Clean
|$16,933
|$22,329
|$25,242
|Average
|$13,018
|$17,163
|$19,395
|Rough
|$9,103
|$11,997
|$13,548
Estimated values
2002 Porsche 911 Carrera Rwd 2dr Cabriolet (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,465
|$32,263
|$36,477
|Clean
|$21,930
|$28,917
|$32,691
|Average
|$16,860
|$22,227
|$25,118
|Rough
|$11,789
|$15,536
|$17,546
Estimated values
2002 Porsche 911 Carrera Tiptronic Rwd 2dr Cabriolet (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,324
|$22,845
|$25,829
|Clean
|$15,528
|$20,477
|$23,148
|Average
|$11,938
|$15,739
|$17,786
|Rough
|$8,348
|$11,001
|$12,424
Estimated values
2002 Porsche 911 Carrera Tiptronic Rwd 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,729
|$22,061
|$24,943
|Clean
|$14,995
|$19,774
|$22,354
|Average
|$11,528
|$15,199
|$17,176
|Rough
|$8,061
|$10,624
|$11,998
Estimated values
2002 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 Tiptronic AWD 2dr Cabriolet (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,855
|$26,183
|$29,602
|Clean
|$17,797
|$23,468
|$26,530
|Average
|$13,682
|$18,038
|$20,385
|Rough
|$9,568
|$12,609
|$14,239
Estimated values
2002 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 AWD 2dr Cabriolet (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,662
|$39,118
|$44,226
|Clean
|$26,588
|$35,062
|$39,636
|Average
|$20,441
|$26,950
|$30,455
|Rough
|$14,294
|$18,838
|$21,274
Estimated values
2002 Porsche 911 Turbo Tiptronic AWD 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Clean
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Average
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Rough
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Estimated values
2002 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S AWD 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,588
|$42,975
|$48,588
|Clean
|$29,211
|$38,519
|$43,544
|Average
|$22,457
|$29,607
|$33,458
|Rough
|$15,703
|$20,695
|$23,372
Estimated values
2002 Porsche 911 Targa Rwd 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,138
|$38,426
|$43,444
|Clean
|$26,118
|$34,442
|$38,934
|Average
|$20,080
|$26,473
|$29,916
|Rough
|$14,041
|$18,505
|$20,897