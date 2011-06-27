  1. Home
Estimated values
2014 Porsche Cayenne Turbo S 4dr SUV AWD (4.8L 8cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$47,080$48,231$49,442
Clean$45,364$46,441$47,521
Average$41,933$42,859$43,680
Rough$38,502$39,277$39,839
Estimated values
2014 Porsche Cayenne Turbo 4dr SUV AWD (4.8L 8cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$36,392$39,059$41,591
Clean$35,065$37,609$39,976
Average$32,413$34,708$36,745
Rough$29,761$31,808$33,514
Estimated values
2014 Porsche Cayenne Diesel 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,342$24,469$26,461
Clean$21,528$23,560$25,433
Average$19,900$21,743$23,378
Rough$18,272$19,926$21,322
Estimated values
2014 Porsche Cayenne S 4dr SUV AWD (4.8L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,117$24,871$26,534
Clean$22,275$23,948$25,504
Average$20,590$22,101$23,442
Rough$18,905$20,254$21,381
Estimated values
2014 Porsche Cayenne S Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C gas/electric hybrid 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,158$25,793$27,353
Clean$23,277$24,835$26,290
Average$21,517$22,920$24,165
Rough$19,756$21,004$22,040
Estimated values
2014 Porsche Cayenne Diesel Platinum Edition 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,036$25,309$26,543
Clean$23,160$24,369$25,512
Average$21,409$22,489$23,450
Rough$19,657$20,610$21,388
Estimated values
2014 Porsche Cayenne Platinum Edition 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,528$25,325$27,027
Clean$22,670$24,385$25,977
Average$20,956$22,504$23,878
Rough$19,241$20,623$21,778
Estimated values
2014 Porsche Cayenne GTS 4dr SUV AWD (4.8L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,398$33,287$35,101
Clean$30,254$32,051$33,738
Average$27,965$29,579$31,011
Rough$25,677$27,107$28,284
Estimated values
2014 Porsche Cayenne 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,780$20,483$22,083
Clean$18,096$19,723$21,225
Average$16,727$18,202$19,510
Rough$15,358$16,681$17,794
Sell my 2014 Porsche Cayenne with EdmundsShop for a used Porsche Cayenne near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2014 Porsche Cayenne on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2014 Porsche Cayenne with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $18,096 for one in "Clean" condition and about $19,723 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Porsche Cayenne is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2014 Porsche Cayenne with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $18,096 for one in "Clean" condition and about $19,723 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2014 Porsche Cayenne, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2014 Porsche Cayenne with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $18,096 for one in "Clean" condition and about $19,723 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2014 Porsche Cayenne. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2014 Porsche Cayenne and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2014 Porsche Cayenne ranges from $15,358 to $22,083, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2014 Porsche Cayenne is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.