Estimated values
2014 Porsche Cayenne Turbo S 4dr SUV AWD (4.8L 8cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$47,080
|$48,231
|$49,442
|Clean
|$45,364
|$46,441
|$47,521
|Average
|$41,933
|$42,859
|$43,680
|Rough
|$38,502
|$39,277
|$39,839
Estimated values
2014 Porsche Cayenne Turbo 4dr SUV AWD (4.8L 8cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,392
|$39,059
|$41,591
|Clean
|$35,065
|$37,609
|$39,976
|Average
|$32,413
|$34,708
|$36,745
|Rough
|$29,761
|$31,808
|$33,514
Estimated values
2014 Porsche Cayenne Diesel 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,342
|$24,469
|$26,461
|Clean
|$21,528
|$23,560
|$25,433
|Average
|$19,900
|$21,743
|$23,378
|Rough
|$18,272
|$19,926
|$21,322
Estimated values
2014 Porsche Cayenne S 4dr SUV AWD (4.8L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,117
|$24,871
|$26,534
|Clean
|$22,275
|$23,948
|$25,504
|Average
|$20,590
|$22,101
|$23,442
|Rough
|$18,905
|$20,254
|$21,381
Estimated values
2014 Porsche Cayenne S Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C gas/electric hybrid 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,158
|$25,793
|$27,353
|Clean
|$23,277
|$24,835
|$26,290
|Average
|$21,517
|$22,920
|$24,165
|Rough
|$19,756
|$21,004
|$22,040
Estimated values
2014 Porsche Cayenne Diesel Platinum Edition 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,036
|$25,309
|$26,543
|Clean
|$23,160
|$24,369
|$25,512
|Average
|$21,409
|$22,489
|$23,450
|Rough
|$19,657
|$20,610
|$21,388
Estimated values
2014 Porsche Cayenne Platinum Edition 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,528
|$25,325
|$27,027
|Clean
|$22,670
|$24,385
|$25,977
|Average
|$20,956
|$22,504
|$23,878
|Rough
|$19,241
|$20,623
|$21,778
Estimated values
2014 Porsche Cayenne GTS 4dr SUV AWD (4.8L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,398
|$33,287
|$35,101
|Clean
|$30,254
|$32,051
|$33,738
|Average
|$27,965
|$29,579
|$31,011
|Rough
|$25,677
|$27,107
|$28,284
Estimated values
2014 Porsche Cayenne 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,780
|$20,483
|$22,083
|Clean
|$18,096
|$19,723
|$21,225
|Average
|$16,727
|$18,202
|$19,510
|Rough
|$15,358
|$16,681
|$17,794