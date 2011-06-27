Estimated values
2014 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,912
|$12,496
|$14,817
|Clean
|$9,568
|$12,052
|$14,275
|Average
|$8,881
|$11,164
|$13,191
|Rough
|$8,194
|$10,276
|$12,106
Estimated values
2014 Mazda CX-9 Touring 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,518
|$12,000
|$14,229
|Clean
|$9,188
|$11,574
|$13,708
|Average
|$8,528
|$10,721
|$12,667
|Rough
|$7,868
|$9,868
|$11,626
Estimated values
2014 Mazda CX-9 Sport 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,343
|$10,519
|$12,472
|Clean
|$8,053
|$10,145
|$12,015
|Average
|$7,475
|$9,397
|$11,103
|Rough
|$6,897
|$8,650
|$10,190
Estimated values
2014 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,220
|$12,886
|$15,279
|Clean
|$9,866
|$12,428
|$14,720
|Average
|$9,157
|$11,512
|$13,602
|Rough
|$8,449
|$10,596
|$12,484
Estimated values
2014 Mazda CX-9 Touring 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,942
|$11,275
|$13,369
|Clean
|$8,633
|$10,874
|$12,880
|Average
|$8,013
|$10,073
|$11,902
|Rough
|$7,393
|$9,272
|$10,923
Estimated values
2014 Mazda CX-9 Sport 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,677
|$10,940
|$12,973
|Clean
|$8,377
|$10,552
|$12,498
|Average
|$7,775
|$9,774
|$11,549
|Rough
|$7,173
|$8,996
|$10,599