Estimated values
2011 Mazda CX-9 Sport 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,065
|$7,444
|$9,133
|Clean
|$4,806
|$7,053
|$8,639
|Average
|$4,287
|$6,271
|$7,651
|Rough
|$3,768
|$5,489
|$6,663
Estimated values
2011 Mazda CX-9 Sport 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,892
|$7,189
|$8,819
|Clean
|$4,641
|$6,811
|$8,342
|Average
|$4,140
|$6,056
|$7,388
|Rough
|$3,639
|$5,301
|$6,433
Estimated values
2011 Mazda CX-9 Touring 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,171
|$7,599
|$9,323
|Clean
|$4,906
|$7,199
|$8,818
|Average
|$4,376
|$6,401
|$7,810
|Rough
|$3,847
|$5,603
|$6,801
Estimated values
2011 Mazda CX-9 Touring 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,371
|$7,894
|$9,685
|Clean
|$5,096
|$7,480
|$9,161
|Average
|$4,546
|$6,650
|$8,113
|Rough
|$3,996
|$5,821
|$7,065
Estimated values
2011 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,718
|$8,403
|$10,309
|Clean
|$5,425
|$7,962
|$9,752
|Average
|$4,839
|$7,079
|$8,636
|Rough
|$4,254
|$6,197
|$7,521
Estimated values
2011 Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,561
|$8,172
|$10,027
|Clean
|$5,276
|$7,743
|$9,484
|Average
|$4,707
|$6,884
|$8,399
|Rough
|$4,137
|$6,026
|$7,314