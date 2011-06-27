Estimated values
2008 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL550 4dr SUV AWD (5.5L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,602
|$7,921
|$8,687
|Clean
|$6,198
|$7,427
|$8,127
|Average
|$5,390
|$6,439
|$7,006
|Rough
|$4,581
|$5,452
|$5,884
Estimated values
2008 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL320 CDI 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,517
|$5,776
|$6,496
|Clean
|$4,240
|$5,416
|$6,077
|Average
|$3,687
|$4,696
|$5,239
|Rough
|$3,134
|$3,975
|$4,400
Estimated values
2008 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL450 4dr SUV AWD (4.7L 8cyl 7A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,758
|$6,009
|$6,727
|Clean
|$4,467
|$5,635
|$6,293
|Average
|$3,884
|$4,886
|$5,425
|Rough
|$3,302
|$4,136
|$4,557