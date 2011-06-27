Estimated values
2000 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C280 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,250
|$2,046
|$2,483
|Clean
|$1,101
|$1,807
|$2,193
|Average
|$805
|$1,329
|$1,613
|Rough
|$508
|$851
|$1,032
Estimated values
2000 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C230 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,140
|$1,754
|$2,093
|Clean
|$1,005
|$1,550
|$1,848
|Average
|$734
|$1,140
|$1,359
|Rough
|$463
|$730
|$870