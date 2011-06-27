Estimated values
2019 Lincoln Nautilus Black Label 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$40,732
|$42,987
|$45,776
|Clean
|$40,013
|$42,224
|$44,948
|Average
|$38,574
|$40,697
|$43,291
|Rough
|$37,136
|$39,170
|$41,634
Estimated values
2019 Lincoln Nautilus Black Label 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$39,011
|$41,263
|$44,048
|Clean
|$38,322
|$40,530
|$43,251
|Average
|$36,945
|$39,064
|$41,657
|Rough
|$35,567
|$37,598
|$40,063
Estimated values
2019 Lincoln Nautilus Select 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,233
|$34,436
|$37,156
|Clean
|$31,664
|$33,824
|$36,484
|Average
|$30,526
|$32,601
|$35,139
|Rough
|$29,387
|$31,378
|$33,794
Estimated values
2019 Lincoln Nautilus 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,128
|$31,389
|$34,179
|Clean
|$28,613
|$30,832
|$33,560
|Average
|$27,585
|$29,717
|$32,323
|Rough
|$26,556
|$28,602
|$31,086
Estimated values
2019 Lincoln Nautilus Reserve 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,662
|$37,703
|$40,228
|Clean
|$35,032
|$37,034
|$39,500
|Average
|$33,773
|$35,694
|$38,044
|Rough
|$32,514
|$34,355
|$36,589
Estimated values
2019 Lincoln Nautilus Select 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,615
|$32,753
|$35,392
|Clean
|$30,075
|$32,172
|$34,752
|Average
|$28,994
|$31,008
|$33,471
|Rough
|$27,913
|$29,845
|$32,190
Estimated values
2019 Lincoln Nautilus Reserve 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,118
|$36,117
|$38,589
|Clean
|$33,516
|$35,475
|$37,890
|Average
|$32,311
|$34,193
|$36,494
|Rough
|$31,106
|$32,910
|$35,097
Estimated values
2019 Lincoln Nautilus 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,642
|$29,772
|$32,400
|Clean
|$27,154
|$29,244
|$31,814
|Average
|$26,178
|$28,186
|$30,641
|Rough
|$25,202
|$27,129
|$29,469