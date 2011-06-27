  1. Home
Estimated values
2019 Lincoln Nautilus Black Label 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$40,732$42,987$45,776
Clean$40,013$42,224$44,948
Average$38,574$40,697$43,291
Rough$37,136$39,170$41,634
Estimated values
2019 Lincoln Nautilus Black Label 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$39,011$41,263$44,048
Clean$38,322$40,530$43,251
Average$36,945$39,064$41,657
Rough$35,567$37,598$40,063
Estimated values
2019 Lincoln Nautilus Select 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,233$34,436$37,156
Clean$31,664$33,824$36,484
Average$30,526$32,601$35,139
Rough$29,387$31,378$33,794
Estimated values
2019 Lincoln Nautilus 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,128$31,389$34,179
Clean$28,613$30,832$33,560
Average$27,585$29,717$32,323
Rough$26,556$28,602$31,086
Estimated values
2019 Lincoln Nautilus Reserve 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,662$37,703$40,228
Clean$35,032$37,034$39,500
Average$33,773$35,694$38,044
Rough$32,514$34,355$36,589
Estimated values
2019 Lincoln Nautilus Select 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,615$32,753$35,392
Clean$30,075$32,172$34,752
Average$28,994$31,008$33,471
Rough$27,913$29,845$32,190
Estimated values
2019 Lincoln Nautilus Reserve 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,118$36,117$38,589
Clean$33,516$35,475$37,890
Average$32,311$34,193$36,494
Rough$31,106$32,910$35,097
Estimated values
2019 Lincoln Nautilus 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,642$29,772$32,400
Clean$27,154$29,244$31,814
Average$26,178$28,186$30,641
Rough$25,202$27,129$29,469
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2019 Lincoln Nautilus on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Lincoln Nautilus with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $35,032 for one in "Clean" condition and about $37,034 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Lincoln Nautilus is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Lincoln Nautilus with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $35,032 for one in "Clean" condition and about $37,034 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2019 Lincoln Nautilus, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2019 Lincoln Nautilus with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $35,032 for one in "Clean" condition and about $37,034 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2019 Lincoln Nautilus. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2019 Lincoln Nautilus and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2019 Lincoln Nautilus ranges from $32,514 to $40,228, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2019 Lincoln Nautilus is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.