Used 2004 Acura RSX Hatchback Consumer Reviews
Super reliable
Owned a base 2004 RSX for 167k and had minimal problems with it. Ownership has been painless and low cost. At 167k the engine is still strong, the transmission (auto) is slowly showing signs of wear but I think it has another 30-40k in it. Just great engineering.
One Sweet Ride!
Great to drive...anywhere. Big trunk space for a coupe, I was able to move furniture and a 24' TV. Great handling on turns, Love that the radio faces more to the driver. Excellent gas milage...LA to Las Vegas in 3/4 of the tank. Looks like a rocket all my friends love my car. I got mine for 20K.
Great car!
I loved everything about this car. I wish I still owned it.
ACURA RSX
Ive had my RSX for almost four months, it is a gorgoeus car and not too expensive. I would urge anyone that is looking in the RSX price range to test drive one.. you will most likely buy one, it has amazing handling. The RSX may seem small, but I managed to move furniture, boxes and clothes with out a problem.
I'll keep mine, thank you!
My 4 year lease will end in June of '08, and I plan on keeping this car until it starts to rust. Buy-out is well below the car's value. I thought is was just me w/the quirky 2nd gear, but I see others have noticed it, too. Dependably 320 miles per tank (26-27 mpg in city driving). Super reliability - I had brake pads replaced a week ago, even though the originals still had about 3 months left on them. Could have leased it for 4 years & never changed the brakes. Love the VTEC sound, enjoy the handling, especially when I have the chance to cut loose on a twisty. At 6'4" and 220, I fit comfortably, but nobody ever rides in the back! A few body chirps in the cold,and stereo needs upgraded.
