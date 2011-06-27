Used 2004 Acura RSX Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Super reliable maluchf1 , 11/28/2013 3 of 4 people found this review helpful Owned a base 2004 RSX for 167k and had minimal problems with it. Ownership has been painless and low cost. At 167k the engine is still strong, the transmission (auto) is slowly showing signs of wear but I think it has another 30-40k in it. Just great engineering. Report Abuse

One Sweet Ride! RSXdemon , 12/09/2004 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Great to drive...anywhere. Big trunk space for a coupe, I was able to move furniture and a 24' TV. Great handling on turns, Love that the radio faces more to the driver. Excellent gas milage...LA to Las Vegas in 3/4 of the tank. Looks like a rocket all my friends love my car. I got mine for 20K. Report Abuse

Great car! anhdao , 12/07/2012 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I loved everything about this car. I wish I still owned it. Report Abuse

ACURA RSX steph D , 09/29/2004 1 of 2 people found this review helpful Ive had my RSX for almost four months, it is a gorgoeus car and not too expensive. I would urge anyone that is looking in the RSX price range to test drive one.. you will most likely buy one, it has amazing handling. The RSX may seem small, but I managed to move furniture, boxes and clothes with out a problem. Report Abuse