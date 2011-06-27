Used 2018 Acura RLX Hybrid Consumer Reviews
Like driving an NSX
The 2018 Acura RLX Sport Hybrid feels like driving an NSX supercar. The hybrid gas / electric all wheel drive system offers an incredible combination of performance, traction and economy. It’s impressive and exciting to drive. Goes in snow like nothing else you’ve driven. Gas mileage can get well into the 30s. Even though it sips Gas, it will still come out of the hole like crazy with tons of horsepower and torque. Super quiet, super fun. A unique and impressive car.
Great value car - great safety features standard
I was looking for a car that would provide some relief to a 52 mile round trip daily commute to work on very congested interstate (I-35 in Texas). I wanted a car that had good performance, fuel economy, and semi-autonomous driving features. I looked at BMW, Mercedes, Cadillac, and Acura. I choose the Acura RLX Hybrid because of Traffic Jam Assist, good fuel economy, and fantastic acceleration. I have had the car two months and have put on over 3,000 miles in that time. So far, I average 30 mpg. Occasionally, I put the car in Sport mode, but I usually leave it in the standard drive mode. In both modes, the car has very good acceleration; however, if you want the best acceleration put it in Sport mode. I use Traffic Jam Assist daily. It works best if you get in a freeway lane that does not have a lot of cars trying to merge in. The system sometimes is slow to respond to a car that darts in front of you. I have used the TJA to drive all the way from south Austin to north San Antonio and had to take control only once or twice. I highly recommend this car. I recommend that you ensure you are ok with the infotainment system and that you are fine with the small trunk before you buy.
Review misses the mark
Prior to owning the RLX Hybrid I owned an A6 4.2 and an M35X both great cars but not comparable to the Acura. The Acura is a dream to drive and is super quiet, extremely fun to drive and the exeleration is amazing. Plus the gas mileage is amazing, and I like being eco friendly. The tech is great and the safety features are incredible. I won’t be shopping for another car for a little while but when I do it will be another RLX sport hybrid. *** update its 2019 and I’m still in love with this car
Liked the 2014 model and this is even better
Entertainment system may not be intuitive or showy but it works really well when you get used to it and the sound is awesome! Same for navigation - not showy but it does the job. The driving aids (lane keeping etc.) and ride are outstanding, and it is fast when you want it to be. Excellent value but I bought it because I liked it better than the Audi S5 I was considering. Great car for mid-west mixed driving. Way under-rated model.
Can't go back
After having driven this car (RLX hybrid) for the past year I can say I could never go back to a pure gas design ever. The sense of instant response (torque!) at the pedal has to be felt to be truly appreciated. And interestingly enough in city driving it is also quite noticeable making it an enjoyable experience rather than the usual drudge. Touch the pedal and you feel the car respond. An all electric car like the Tesla is not practical for me so the only cars I would consider as an alternative would be the Lexus or Volvo hybrids which are much more expensive. And they also have console shifters which I hate. As an audiophile I really love the Krell system which is special. Not leaps and bounds better than the ELS system in the TLX...but better. I was very happy to get the "old" infotainment system which has a CD player with a hard drive. I record all my favorite music without having to bother with any other gadgets or having to stow CDs in the car. For me, a joy to use. The ride and handling are wonderful. Overall the best car I have ever owned or driven. I have tested the GPS guidance system against Google maps on the Apple iPhone 7 and all I can say is that it's always better to have a good idea where you are going than to rely completely on either of them.
