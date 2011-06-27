Used 2007 Acura RDX SUV Consumer Reviews

225K and going strong K Smith , 11/27/2015 4dr SUV AWD (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 5A) 27 of 27 people found this review helpful I've had no maintenance or repair problems with my RDX. All maintenance at Acura dealership. No repairs beyond scheduled service. Drive 25K/yr in Northern and Central Valley California. Most miles on I-5 at 70 mph. Also into Sierra foothills in light snow. Acceleration is great entering highway and passing on 2 lane roads. Only negative comments - suspension is very tight. Wonderful for cornering but bothersome on poor roadways at highway speed. I still prefer it to my wife's 2007 MDX. Premium fuel required but knew this when I bought it. Interior is great except center console armrest is thin vinyl that began to wear and tear after 4 years. Mentioned to dealer and they acknowledged that other owners had same complaint. Overall great car, hoping to get 50K more on it waiting for Tesla Model 3. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Best SUV for us! binh , 01/16/2007 16 of 16 people found this review helpful Me and my wife absolutely love this car. We were previous owners of an RX8 and making the switch to an suv/cuv we expected loss on the fun factor. Turns out this car is a lot of fun to drive and feels solid all around. Gas mileage has been around the 19/20mpg with mixed driving. Everything I had hoped for.

No substantial complaints. Great SUV ECB , 12/06/2006 19 of 20 people found this review helpful Purchased mine 2 weeks ago and have put on about 800 miles. The RDX handles amazingly and accelerates extremely well, very much like a sports car and far better than any other SUV. The technology package is a must. Acura/Honda has the best navigation system around. The handsfree capability is also impresive. Cargo room is good, as well is storage room in the RDX. Interior build quality is quite good; the leather seats are extermely comfortable. Sound system is, by far, the best I have heard in any car. I have averaged 21 mpg and I'm anticipating a slight gain when the car breaks in. Please keep in mind that I do about 70% highway driving and I am a fairly conservative driver

My RDX Wayne Shaffner , 12/28/2006 10 of 10 people found this review helpful My RDX has many great technological features, however some important ones to me were left off. My TL had seat memory for the drivers seat. This was a great feature for me because people at the dealership move the seat all the time, and it takes me a week to get it perfect again. No power seat for the passenger is also missed by my wife. Drivers side mirror does not tilt down. Rear lift gate should be remote controlled both from the remote lock / unlock and the dash as the trunk was on the TL.