Used 1995 Acura NSX Consumer Reviews

Best car I have ever owned. enkrypt3d , 04/01/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This is my second NSX. My first one was a black 1991 NSX coupe. I kind of miss having the coupe due to the better handling, but the NSX-T can be a lot of fun in the summer time! My current NSX is a 95 Midnight Pearl. This thing turns heads and no one really knows what it is. I have many performance mods - custom coilovers suspension, stiffer sway bars, intake, headers, hiflo cats, and exhaust and this thing screams! It can out run just about anything on the road.

Engineered with brains TexasAcura , 09/30/2005 1 of 1 people found this review helpful People will always love their brand of car. But this Acura NSX surprised me. I wanted a mid engine, reliable car. Difficult to find at any price. My husband checks it out but I drive it!I have never had a problem although I admit this is no longer my everyday car. I hope it becomes a classic. It continues to amaze me that this is a 1995! The technology is still awesome.

Mine's a Red One OZZY , 10/03/2007 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Don't even think about buying one without T-tops, what a blast. Just sounds terrific, handles great and there aren't many cars around that'll beat you away from a light. Holds two sets of golf clubs and gets amazing gas mileage. Built like a swiss watch and sturdy as a tank. And if you've ever driven a Viper, you won't miss the 200HP - NSX build quality and driveability leave the Dodge embarassed. Big wow factor, even at the club, too much fun for what I spent, pleased with my purchase.

Awesome! nsx , 10/13/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful A work of art!!!