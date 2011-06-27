2019 Acura ILX Sedan Consumer Reviews
What's Not to Like?!
Great looking, and handles beautifully, and Made in America. I am a bit disappointed in the electronics interface; all features are not as intuitive as I'd like and will take me on a steep learning curve. It is feature packed - one of the reasons I purchased it - but again, the controls could be more intuitive. Particularly impressive are the eight speed DC transmission, handling and the relatively quiet ride. It's all I could have wanted and more at that price point.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Value
Acura ILX or Honda Civic Si?
In my opinion, for about the same price, you get an Acura ILX which is based on the 9th Generation Civic vs. the current 10th Generation Civic, which is slightly larger and has about the same performance. So why not buy the Civic? Because the 9th Generation Civic was a tried and true model which was extremely reliable (read the reviews on the current 10th Generation Civic). Additionally, you get a VTEC engine instead of the much reported problematic Earth Dreams engine (read about fuel & oil issues), a dual-clutch transmission instead of the expensive to repair CVT transmission, and new refined styling unlike the love it/hate it polarizing Civic styling. In a nutshell, you get a very reliable Honda Civic Si without the reported problematic components, which is dressed in a fancy new tuxedo with nicer paint and a better warranty. A wolf in sheep's clothing.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
By far the best sports sedan for the $$$!
I test drove many competitors before I settled with the 2019 Acura ILX- A-Spec - Tech. For around 32K this loaded great looking sports sedan is a blast to drive. It's fast enough, handles great, the steering is a perfect balance not to loose (like most new cars these days) and not too firm. I test drove the Lexus IS, Infiniti Q-50, Audi A-3, Benz CLA and A-class, BMW 2 and 3 series, Jaguar XE, Genesis G70 and the Volvo S60. These are all WAY more expensive to buy or lease with less features. While they all drove fine (except for the CLA), the ILX proved to be by far the best sports sedan for the $$$.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Some features make it a pain to own
We have owned three other Acuras, all of the TL family --and '03, '07 and a 2016 TLX. This go-round we decided to downsize to the ILX. I wish we didn't. We chose to go Acura after comparing to the Honda Civic, which wasn't as nice and had a much inferior engine-transmission package. But the 2019 ILX, while nice, isn't as nice as the TLX. Seats aren't as comfortable. The memory seats don't remember me very well. Seat heaters are either on or off, no degrees of heat. The ILX drives pretty well and if you keep the revs up can even feel a little sporty. Our biggest complaint is the size of the gas tank. It's barely over 10 gallons; the TLX had 17+. Where my wife had to the fill the TLX once every 6 weeks, the ILX barely makes three.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
The 2019 ILX standard model is not as good as wan
The standard ILX does not come with navigation system. The trunk size is very small.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the ILX
Related 2019 Acura ILX Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Equinox 2017
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2016
- Used Tesla Model S 2017
- Used Nissan Armada 2018
- Used Nissan Rogue 2018
- Used Toyota RAV4 2015
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2015
- Used Toyota Camry 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2016
- Used INFINITI G35
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
- 2020 Pathfinder
- Volkswagen Passat 2020
- 2021 Yukon
- GMC Terrain 2020
- Subaru WRX 2020
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan
- 2020 Lincoln Navigator
- 2020 Nissan GT-R
- Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class 2021
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Honda Civic 2020
- 2020 Honda Accord
- 2021 Honda Pilot
- 2020 Honda Odyssey
- 2020 HR-V
- Honda Fit 2020
- Honda Civic 2019
- 2020 Insight
- 2020 Honda Accord Hybrid
- 2020 Clarity
Research Similar Vehicles
- Toyota RAV4 2020
- 2020 Grand Cherokee
- Jeep Wrangler 2020
- Kia Telluride 2021
- 2020 RX 350
- 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan
- 2020 Subaru Forester
- Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2020
- 2020 Outback
- Jeep Cherokee 2020