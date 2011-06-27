2019 Acura ILX Sedan Consumer Reviews

What's Not to Like?! tom lordi , 01/16/2019 Premium Package 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM) 23 of 24 people found this review helpful Great looking, and handles beautifully, and Made in America. I am a bit disappointed in the electronics interface; all features are not as intuitive as I'd like and will take me on a steep learning curve. It is feature packed - one of the reasons I purchased it - but again, the controls could be more intuitive. Particularly impressive are the eight speed DC transmission, handling and the relatively quiet ride. It's all I could have wanted and more at that price point. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Value Report Abuse

Acura ILX or Honda Civic Si? Fritolay , 01/26/2019 Premium Package 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM) 30 of 32 people found this review helpful In my opinion, for about the same price, you get an Acura ILX which is based on the 9th Generation Civic vs. the current 10th Generation Civic, which is slightly larger and has about the same performance. So why not buy the Civic? Because the 9th Generation Civic was a tried and true model which was extremely reliable (read the reviews on the current 10th Generation Civic). Additionally, you get a VTEC engine instead of the much reported problematic Earth Dreams engine (read about fuel & oil issues), a dual-clutch transmission instead of the expensive to repair CVT transmission, and new refined styling unlike the love it/hate it polarizing Civic styling. In a nutshell, you get a very reliable Honda Civic Si without the reported problematic components, which is dressed in a fancy new tuxedo with nicer paint and a better warranty. A wolf in sheep's clothing. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

By far the best sports sedan for the $$$! Fred , 07/17/2019 Technology and A-SPEC Packages 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM) 18 of 19 people found this review helpful I test drove many competitors before I settled with the 2019 Acura ILX- A-Spec - Tech. For around 32K this loaded great looking sports sedan is a blast to drive. It's fast enough, handles great, the steering is a perfect balance not to loose (like most new cars these days) and not too firm. I test drove the Lexus IS, Infiniti Q-50, Audi A-3, Benz CLA and A-class, BMW 2 and 3 series, Jaguar XE, Genesis G70 and the Volvo S60. These are all WAY more expensive to buy or lease with less features. While they all drove fine (except for the CLA), the ILX proved to be by far the best sports sedan for the $$$. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Some features make it a pain to own Ken in Oregon , 02/13/2020 Premium Package 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful We have owned three other Acuras, all of the TL family --and '03, '07 and a 2016 TLX. This go-round we decided to downsize to the ILX. I wish we didn't. We chose to go Acura after comparing to the Honda Civic, which wasn't as nice and had a much inferior engine-transmission package. But the 2019 ILX, while nice, isn't as nice as the TLX. Seats aren't as comfortable. The memory seats don't remember me very well. Seat heaters are either on or off, no degrees of heat. The ILX drives pretty well and if you keep the revs up can even feel a little sporty. Our biggest complaint is the size of the gas tank. It's barely over 10 gallons; the TLX had 17+. Where my wife had to the fill the TLX once every 6 weeks, the ILX barely makes three. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse