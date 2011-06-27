  1. Home
  2. Acura
  3. Acura ILX
  4. 2019 Acura ILX
  5. 2019 Acura ILX Sedan
  6. Consumer Reviews

2019 Acura ILX Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 2019 ILX
5(40%)4(20%)3(20%)2(20%)1(0%)
3.8
5 reviews
Write a review
See all ILXES for sale
MSRP Starting at
$25,900
Compare dealer price quotes
Select your model:

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

What's Not to Like?!

tom lordi, 01/16/2019
Premium Package 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM)
23 of 24 people found this review helpful

Great looking, and handles beautifully, and Made in America. I am a bit disappointed in the electronics interface; all features are not as intuitive as I'd like and will take me on a steep learning curve. It is feature packed - one of the reasons I purchased it - but again, the controls could be more intuitive. Particularly impressive are the eight speed DC transmission, handling and the relatively quiet ride. It's all I could have wanted and more at that price point.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Value
Report Abuse
Ad
5 Offers Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Acura ILX
VIEW OFFERS
Acura.com

Acura ILX or Honda Civic Si?

Fritolay, 01/26/2019
Premium Package 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM)
30 of 32 people found this review helpful

In my opinion, for about the same price, you get an Acura ILX which is based on the 9th Generation Civic vs. the current 10th Generation Civic, which is slightly larger and has about the same performance. So why not buy the Civic? Because the 9th Generation Civic was a tried and true model which was extremely reliable (read the reviews on the current 10th Generation Civic). Additionally, you get a VTEC engine instead of the much reported problematic Earth Dreams engine (read about fuel & oil issues), a dual-clutch transmission instead of the expensive to repair CVT transmission, and new refined styling unlike the love it/hate it polarizing Civic styling. In a nutshell, you get a very reliable Honda Civic Si without the reported problematic components, which is dressed in a fancy new tuxedo with nicer paint and a better warranty. A wolf in sheep's clothing.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

By far the best sports sedan for the $$$!

Fred, 07/17/2019
Technology and A-SPEC Packages 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM)
18 of 19 people found this review helpful

I test drove many competitors before I settled with the 2019 Acura ILX- A-Spec - Tech. For around 32K this loaded great looking sports sedan is a blast to drive. It's fast enough, handles great, the steering is a perfect balance not to loose (like most new cars these days) and not too firm. I test drove the Lexus IS, Infiniti Q-50, Audi A-3, Benz CLA and A-class, BMW 2 and 3 series, Jaguar XE, Genesis G70 and the Volvo S60. These are all WAY more expensive to buy or lease with less features. While they all drove fine (except for the CLA), the ILX proved to be by far the best sports sedan for the $$$.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Ad
Build Your ILX
Build & PriceAcura.com

Some features make it a pain to own

Ken in Oregon, 02/13/2020
Premium Package 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM)
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

We have owned three other Acuras, all of the TL family --and '03, '07 and a 2016 TLX. This go-round we decided to downsize to the ILX. I wish we didn't. We chose to go Acura after comparing to the Honda Civic, which wasn't as nice and had a much inferior engine-transmission package. But the 2019 ILX, while nice, isn't as nice as the TLX. Seats aren't as comfortable. The memory seats don't remember me very well. Seat heaters are either on or off, no degrees of heat. The ILX drives pretty well and if you keep the revs up can even feel a little sporty. Our biggest complaint is the size of the gas tank. It's barely over 10 gallons; the TLX had 17+. Where my wife had to the fill the TLX once every 6 weeks, the ILX barely makes three.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

The 2019 ILX standard model is not as good as wan

Fabian, 11/01/2019
4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM)
0 of 18 people found this review helpful

The standard ILX does not come with navigation system. The trunk size is very small.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all ILXES for sale

Related 2019 Acura ILX Sedan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars